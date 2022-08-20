ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Record-setting Aces beat Mercury sweep series

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaXRJ_0hPGKNTA00

LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas' WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series.

Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks for consecutive field goals made to open a game (10) and most 3-pointers in a half (11, in the first). The top-seeded Aces beat Phoenix 79-63 on Wednesday.

Las Vegas will play the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm or the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics in the best-of-five semifinals. Seattle leads the best-of-three series with the Mystics 1-0.

Kelsey Plum added 22 points for Las Vegas.

Kaela Davis led short-handed Phoenix with 23 points, and Diamond DeShields had 21.

Phoenix was without Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner. Taurasi was out with a quadriceps strain, Diggins-Smith stepped away last week for personal reasons and Griner is being detained in Russia on drug charges.

Related
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Griner's detention weighed heavily on Mercury all season

PHOENIX (AP) — A cloud of fear and sadness hovered over the Phoenix Mercury’s season as Brittney Griner, their friend and teammate, sat in a Russian prison. The Mercury pressed on, tried to focus on basketball when they could, “BG” always on their mind. The difficulties kept coming like a series of blows to the body and soul. Phoenix’s big-splash acquisition opted for a midseason “contract divorce.” One of the best players in WNBA history got injured. The team’s leading scorer went out due to personal reasons. Another key player ruptured her Achilles in the first game of the playoffs.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Candace Parker, Sky advance to WNBA semis, beat Liberty 90-72

The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky. Chicago has now won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise's first WNBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
