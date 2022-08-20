How Jamarion Morrow helped Germantown erase 20-point deficit to beat Christian Brothers

Jamarion Morrow got the ball with less than a minute left in the game. He juked around the Christian Brothers defense and scored the game-winning touchdown Saturday night to help Germantown defeat Christian Brothers 26-20.

The touchdown capped a furious rally from a 20-point deficit and marked 26 unanswered points by the Red Devils in their first game of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season.

"It felt great," Morrow said, who had over 50 rushing yards, "it didn't even feel like we were losing when we got back to the locker room. We were killing ourselves. As a team we fought through all that."

It truly was two different halves for Morrow and Germantown, which finished more than 150 rushing yards in Saturday's game.

Morrow didn't take much credit for having the ball in his hands in the most crucial part of the game. The plan wasn't for him to score either.

Germantown coach Gene Robinson said the idea was for Morrow to get into position for a game winning field goal. Twenty-eight yards later, he was in the end zone.

Morrow deflected any individual celebration to his teammates. He looked at it as his team finally believing in itself to find a way to win. Because in the first half, as Robinson said, “I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves.”

Things changed for Germantown despite giving up three interceptions – including a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jaxon Hammond – and committing a litany of penalties.

And there was no special message at halftime to reignite the Red Devils' confidence.

"It wasn’t anything magical or anything like that,” Robinson said, “We were just in our own way.”

Between Morrow, quarterback Isaiah Tate and running backs BJ Blake and Malik Mason, the Red Devils were able to use their run game to win.

"Sometimes the coaches just get out the way and say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’” Robinson said.

Saturday it worked. But fate won’t always allow the Red Devils to overcome the issues that plagued them in the first half.

“Just for those kids to come back out and fight and give it their all, it truly is a testament of what this team is and what we’re about,” Robinson said.

