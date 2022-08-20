ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

How Jamarion Morrow helped Germantown erase 20-point deficit to beat Christian Brothers

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Jamarion Morrow got the ball with less than a minute left in the game. He juked around the Christian Brothers defense and scored the game-winning touchdown Saturday night to help Germantown defeat Christian Brothers 26-20.

The touchdown capped a furious rally from a 20-point deficit and marked 26 unanswered points by the Red Devils in their first game of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season.

"It felt great," Morrow said, who had over 50 rushing yards, "it didn't even feel like we were losing when we got back to the locker room. We were killing ourselves. As a team we fought through all that."

It truly was two different halves for Morrow and Germantown, which finished more than 150 rushing yards in Saturday's game.

Morrow didn't take much credit for having the ball in his hands in the most crucial part of the game. The plan wasn't for him to score either.

Germantown coach Gene Robinson said the idea was for Morrow to get into position for a game winning field goal. Twenty-eight yards later, he was in the end zone.

Morrow deflected any individual celebration to his teammates. He looked at it as his team finally believing in itself to find a way to win.  Because in the first half, as Robinson said, “I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves.”

Things changed for Germantown despite giving up three interceptions – including a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jaxon Hammond – and committing a litany of penalties.

And there was no special message at halftime to reignite the Red Devils' confidence.

"It wasn’t anything magical or anything like that,” Robinson said, “We were just in our own way.”

Between Morrow, quarterback Isaiah Tate and running backs BJ Blake and Malik Mason, the Red Devils were able to use their run game to win.

"Sometimes the coaches just get out the way and say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’” Robinson said.

Saturday it worked. But fate won’t always allow the Red Devils to overcome the issues that plagued them in the first half.

“Just for those kids to come back out and fight and give it their all, it truly is a testament of what this team is and what we’re about,” Robinson said.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw_ _.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Jamarion Morrow helped Germantown erase 20-point deficit to beat Christian Brothers

buckeyesports.com

Marcus Williamson Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery In Tennessee

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricated evidence. According to a report by 10TV, Williamson kidnapped a 23-year-old woman in her own car and forced...
MEMPHIS, TN
redcuprebellion.com

Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU

As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after shots were fired near Germantown High School and near a church Wednesday afternoon. When FOX13′s crew arrived, police and ATF agents swarmed the scene in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Suspect charged after woman killed in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a woman in the Edge District earlier this week Robert Guyse is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Tiffany Hunt. When officers arrived on the scene on the 600 block of Madison, they found hunt lying on the ground […]
MEMPHIS, TN
