Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision
The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
How Jackson's 'God-given' ability has impressed 49ers' Ryans
There are some things that can’t be taught, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes that Drake Jackson’s athleticism is one of them. Jackson already has shown his ability to affect the pocket in his two preseason appearances. The rookie pass rusher might not have recorded a sack yet, but his time will come, given his ability to stay in the play when most linemen would not be able to.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
NBC Sports
Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
NBC Sports
Steelers’ starting quarterback job could be determined by preseason finale
The starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh is Mitch Trubisky‘s to lose. And he still may end up losing it. On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said that the final preseason game, against the Lions on Sunday, will be significant to determining a number of spots in the starting lineup. Brooke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
NBC Sports
What's the root cause of the Patriots' offensive struggles?
The New England Patriots offense is running out of time to figure things out before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. What was advertised by the coaching staff as a "streamlined" offense has looked anything but simplified throughout training camp. The transition to life without Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator has been rough for all parties involved.
NBC Sports
Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?
Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo
The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
NBC Sports
Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn’t go my way
Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year. The Panthers officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns on Monday. The Panthers traded for Mayfield ahead of training camp, which many took as a strong sign that he would wind up with the job since the Panthers already knew what they had in Darnold.
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton injury: Updated timeline on Patriots WR's recovery
The New England Patriots could be without rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for about half of the 2022 NFL regular season. The rookie wideout suffered a collarbone injury during the Patriots' preseason win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday night. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday, citing a source, that...
NBC Sports
Dee Eskridge sees no leader in Seahawks quarterback battle
In 2012, when then-rookie Russell Wilson won the starting job over veteran Matt Flynn, many regarded the decision as a gutsy one by coach Peter Carroll. It actually wasn’t; the team collectively knew Wilson had emerged as the far better option. This year, Carroll still hasn’t made a decision...
Comments / 0