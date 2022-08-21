Trick play, lifts Walsh Jesuit in two overtimes; Archbishop Hoban girls soccer wins big

FOOTBALL

Walsh Jesuit 38, Cleveland Benedictine 32 (2 OT)

Anything worth doing is worth doing again.

Last season, the season opener between the Walsh Jesuit football team and Benedictine went two overtimes before the Bengals walked out with a one-point win.

On Saturday, the roles were reversed when the Warriors opened up a little trickeration to bounce Benedictine in the second overtime.

After stopping the Bengals on their possession in the second extra session, coach Nick Alexander called for Ryan Kerscher to throw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Gabe Gardner.

Gardner took a step back and found Owen Feliciano standing by himself in the left corner of the end zone.

That said, the night belonged to John Keough.

The Warriors safety blocked a punt, had a scoop and score fumble recovery for a touchdown and deflected the last three passes at the goal line in overtime to secure the victory.

"He's the reason why we won," Walsh defensive back Trey Bell said. "Those three pass breakups in the end zone were really big."

Justin Bremner led the Warriors rushing attack with 82 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Kerscher ran the ball 17 times for 73 yards and was 10-for-22 for 153 yards with an interception.

Lucas Kaltenbach was 10-for-31 for 260 yards with three touchdowns in defeat. His biggest target was Jace Ellis, who had five catches for 159 yards with a touchdown.

Garfield 20, Springfield 0

Senior Marquis Vaughn caught two touchdown passes in the second half to lead the host Golden Rams to a season opening win at Kenmore Stadium.

This was the first game for the new Garfield High School. Kenmore and Garfield merged in 2017 to become Kenmore-Garfield and fielded a team the past five seasons.

Garfield senior Lonnie Dampier opened the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Rams sophomore Kevin Strickling connected with Vaughn on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Vaughn’s second score came in the fourth quarter when he and senior Raymond Trice II connected on a 93-yard TD pass. Trice threw the ball about 30 yards to Vaughn, who sprinted about 60 yards to the end zone.

Seniors D’Monte Terry, Drew Terry, Vaughn and Trice played key roles on Garfield’s defense, which recorded a shutout and forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter. Freshman Darrin Brown grabbed an interception and freshman Shymire Jones recovered a fumble.

“This a team that is really young, but they fight and compete,” Garfield coach Kemp Boyd said.

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbishop Hoban 4, Walsh Jesuit 2

The Abbey Golden coaching era at Hoban is off to a rousing start after this win by the Knights (2-0) against the 2021 Division I state runner-up Warriors in their season opener. Lauren Mahoney accounted for every goal for Hoban and Natalie Shimmel had two assists. Selena Santiago and Hannah Pachan scored for Walsh.

Cuyahoga Falls 3, Chardon 2

Natalie Polidoro scored two goals and Maia Mendez contributed one goal to lead the visiting Black Tigers (2-0).

“With about two minutes left in the game, Morgan Bowe played a through ball from midfield to Natalie Polidoro, who stayed clam and put the ball in the back of the net,” Falls coach Kevin Alleyne said. “Great team effort.”

Polidoro assisted on the first-half goal by Mendez.

Norton 1, Barberton 0

Claire Bennett’s goal with 12 minutes left before halftime was the difference for the Panthers.

Highland 1, Olmsted Falls 0

Mya Gargano scored for the Hornets in this non-league contest.

BOYS SOCCER

Archbishop Hoban 3, Boardman 3

The Knights and host Spartans opened the season with a draw.

Jared Bendo, Mateo DeCola and Ron Watford Jr. scored one goal apiece for Hoban.

VOLLEYBALL

Copley 25-25, Willoughby South 19-9

Copley 25-25, St. Vincent-St. Mary 18-13

Copley 25-22-25, Mentor 13-25-23

Shelby Emich had 56 assists and Kayla Kemer scored 25 points as Copley opened with three non-league wins.

Tallmadge 25-25-25, Stow 21-18-23

Ella Bee (10 kills), Lexi Gray (23 assists, 4 aces) and Maya Dexter (15 digs) led the Blue Devils in this non-league win.

Revere 25-25, Streetsboro 10-10

Revere 24-25-25, Buckeye 26-19-15

Georgia Stenger (24 kills) and Jackie Randall (51 kills) led the Minutemen to open the 2022 season.

Sam Dehrmann had 10 aces in the wins.

Kent 25-25, Firestone 8-12

Canton McKinley 25-25, Firestone 18-21

The Falcons were paced by Gina Goggins (9 assists) in this non-league lid lifter.

Northwestern 25-25-25, Ellet 11-17-11

The Orangemen had solid efforts from Phillips (8 kills, 2 blocks), Wright (33 assists) and Stephanoff (21 digs) in defeat.

GIRLS GOLF

Blue Devils Classic

Highland ran away with the title in this 22-team field at Shawnee Hills Golf Course. Isabella Goyette shot a personal best and set a course record with a seven-under par 63.

— Compiled by Brad Bournival, Jeff Deckerd and Michael Beaven

FOOTBALL

Scoreboard

Saturday's Results

Garfield 20, Springfield 0

Walsh Jesuit 38, Cleveland Benedictine 32 (2 OT)

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

WALSH JESUIT 38, CLEVELAND BENEDICTINE 32 (2 OT)

Walsh 3 7 14 8 0 6 — 38

Benedictine 6 6 14 6 0 0 — 32

WJ: FG Kirda 22

Ben.: Baldwin 13 pass from Kaltenbach (kick failed)

Ben.: Ellis 34 pass from Kaltenbach (kick failed)

WJ: Bremner 4 run (Kirda kick)

WJ: Bell 80 kickoff return (Kirda kick)

Ben.: Reed 65 pass from Kaltenbach (run failed)

Ben.: Beltavski 31 run (Reed pass from Kaltenbach)

WJ: Keough 19 fumble return (Kirda kick)

Ben.: Reed 6 run (pass failed)

WJ: Bremner 14 run (Walton pass from Kerscher)

WJ: Feliciano 20 pass from Gardner

Walsh Benedictine

First Downs 13 16

Rushing 48-173 31-128

Passing 11-23-173-1 10-31-261-0

Records 1-0 0-1

GARFIELD 20, SPRINGFIELD 0

Springfield 0 0 0 0 — 0

Garfield 0 6 6 8 — 20

Gar.: Dampier 64 run (run failed)

Gar.: Vaughn 35 pass from Strickling (run failed)

Gar.: Vaughn 93 pass from Trice (Trice run)

Springfield Garfield

Records 0-1 1-0

Late Friday's Scoring Summaries

NEW PHILADELPHIA 7, CVCA 2

CVCA 0 2 0 0 — 2

New Philly 0 0 0 7 — 7

CVCA: Fumble out of end zone

NP: Fausel 8 run (Demuth kick)

CVCA New Philly

First Downs 10 12

Rushing 37-242 35-155

Passing 4-11-73-0 8-14-57-0

Records 0-1 1-0

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 35, BUCHTEL 21

Buchtel 0 6 0 15 — 21

Hoover 7 14 7 7 — 35

NCH: Braucher 24 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick)

NCH: Ashby 15 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick)

Buc.: Boyce Jr. 29 run (pass failed)

NCH: Ashby 8 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick)

NCH: Ashby 99 kickoff return (Kish kick)

Buc.: Lewis 21 pass from Diamond (Person kick)

NCH: Dolph 8 run (Koskovich kick)

Buc.: Wilson 9 pass from Diamond (Coates pass from Diamond)

Buchtel Hoover

First Downs 16 16

Rushing 22-75 42-156

Passing 18-28-261-1 10-15-110-0

Records 0-1 1-0

WOOSTER 40, ORRVILLE 13

Orrville 0 0 13 0 — 13

Wooster 13 7 14 6 — 40

Woo.: Sines 14 pass from Snowbarger (kick blocked)

Woo.: Meese 1 run (Russell kick)

Woo.: Chamberlin 7 run (Russell kick)

Orr.: Besancon 6 pass from Hamsher (kick failed)

Woo.: Shetler 18 pass from Snowbarger (Russell kick)

Woo.: Chamberlin 48 run (Russell kick)

Orr.: Woodruff 12 pass from Hamsher (Wayt kick)

Woo.: Chamberlin 46 run (kick blocked)

Orrville Wooster

First Downs 16 20

Rushing 34-54 38-256

Passing 16-30-190-0 8-14-83-0

Records 0-1 1-0

SOCCER

BOYS

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3, BOARDMAN 3

Halftime: Boardman, 2-0. Goals: Bendo (AH), DeCola (AH), Watford Jr. (AH), Thompson (B), McGavin (B), Crnjak (B). Assists: Watford Jr. (AH), Bisesi (AH). Shots on goal: 8-8. Saves: Young (AH) 5; Essad (B) 5. JV Score: Archbishop Hoban, 3-0.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 0-0-1; Boardman 0-0-1.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 4, HUNTING VALLEY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 2

Halftime: Hunting Valley University School, 1-0. Goals: VanNatta (NCH) 2, Nunziato (NCH) 2. Assists: Nunziato (NCH), Jones (NCH). Shots on goal: 8-8. Corner kicks: US, 4-1. Saves: Mullaly (NCH) 6. JV Score: 1-1.

Records: North Canton Hoover 2-0.

Note: No stats provided for University School.

Schedule

Monday's Games

Avon at Strongsville, 7 p.m.

Field at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Tuslaw at Massillon, 5 p.m.

Waynedale at Orrville, 6:30 p.m.

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Avon Lake at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Berea-Midpark at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

Brunswick at Wadsworth

CVCA at Poland Seminary

Ellet at Painesville Harvey

GlenOak at Austintown Fitch, 7:15 p.m.

Lake at Stow

Marlington at Revere, 8 p.m.

Medina at Jackson

Nordonia at North Ridgeville

North Canton Hoover at Hudson

Rootstown at Hanoverton United, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Alliance

Springfield at Field

Streetsboro at Norton

Twinsburg at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Woodridge at Coventry

Wooster at West Holmes, 6 p.m.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Archbishop Hoban

GIRLS

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 4, WALSH JESUIT 2

Goals: L. Mahoney (AH) 4, Santiago (WJ), Pachan (WJ). Assists: N. Shimmel (AH) 2, Rasmussen (AH), Gallagher (AH). Shots on goal: AH, 18-16. Corner kicks: WJ, 5-3. Saves: Lika (WJ) 9, Debolt (WJ) 5; Brink (AH) 14.

CUYAHOGA FALLS 3, CHARDON 2

Halftime: 2-2. Goals: Polidoro (Falls) 2, Mendez (Falls). Assists: Polidoro (Falls), Bowe (Falls). Shots on goal: 12-12. Corner kicks: Falls, 7-2. Saves: Hawkins (Falls) 9; Bunker (Cha.) 8. JV Score: 1-1.

Records: Cuyahoga Falls 2-0; Chardon 0-2.

HIGHLAND 1, OLMSTED FALLS 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Gargano (H). JV Score: Highland, 2-0.

NORTON 1, BARBERTON 0

Halftime: Norton, 1-0. Goals: Bennett (N).

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Manchester

Brecksville at Solon

Buckeye at Wadsworth

Canton Central Catholic at Hanoverton United, 6 p.m.

Copley at Norwayne

Coventry at Ellet

Cuyahoga Heights at Crestwood, 5 p.m.

Firestone at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Perry at CVCA

Tuslaw at Massillon

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Louisville

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aurora at Pepper Pike Orange

Brunswick at Wooster

Burton Berkshire at Rootstown

Springfield at Field, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Norton, 5 p.m.

Woodridge at Coventry, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

CANTON MCKINLEY 25-25, FIRESTONE 18-21

Kills: Myers (F) 5. Digs: Capper (F) 6. Assists: Goggins (F) 5. Service Points: Capper (F) 6. Aces: Capper (F) 2.

COPLEY 25-25, WILLOUGHBY SOUTH 19-9

Kills: Collins (C) 8. Digs: Emich (C) 9. Blocks: Strandberg (C) 4. Assists: Emich (C) 16. Service Points: Kemer (C) 10. Aces: Emich (C) 2.

Records: Copley 1-0.

COPLEY 25-22-25, MENTOR 13-25-23

Kills: Collins (C) 10. Digs: Kemer (C) 17. Blocks: Poundstone (C) 2. Assists: Emich (C) 26. Service Points: Kemer (C) 15. Aces: Firestine (C) 5.

Records: Copley 2-0.

COPLEY 25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 18-13

Kills: Firestine (C) 6. Digs: Emich (C) 8. Blocks: Stoner (C) 3. Assists: Emich (C) 14. Service Points: Firestine (C) 12. Aces: Poundstone (C) 2.

Records: Copley 3-0.

KENT ROOSEVELT 25-25, FIRESTONE 8-12

Kills: Capper (F) 3. Digs: Williams (F) 4, Adams (F) 4. Blocks: Diamond (F) 3. Assists: Goggins (F) 4. Service Points: Adams (F) 3.

MEDINA 25-25-25, AURORA 21-15-17

Kills: Devine (A) 8, McGovern (A) 8. Digs: Spiesz (A) 10. Blocks: McGovern (A) 2. Assists: Salgado (A) 25. Service Aces: Shanholtzer (A) 2, Salgado (A) 2.

Records: Aurora 0-1.

NORTHWESTERN 25-25-25, ELLET 11-17-11

Kills: Phillips (E) 8. Digs: Stephanoff (E) 21. Blocks: Phillips (E) 2. Assists: Wright (E) 33. Service Points: Haviland (E) 4; Hartsel (NW) 14. Aces: Trowbridge (E) 3; Hartsel (NW) 4. JV Score: Northwestern won 2-0.

Records: Ellet 0-1; Northwestern 1-0.

REVERE 24-25-25, BUCKEYE 26-19-15

Kills: Stenger (R) 17. Blocks: Randall (R) 6. Assists: Randall (R) 32. Service Points: Stenger (R) 18. Aces: Dehrmann (R) 5.

REVERE 25-25, STREETSBORO 10-10

Kills: Dehrmann (R) 7, Stenger (R) 7. Blocks: Baker (R) 4. Assists: Randall (R) 19. Service Points: Dehrmann (R) 13. Aces: Dehrmann (R) 5.

ROOTSTOWN 25-25, EAST CANTON 14-21

Kills: Lough (R) 7. Digs: Nichols (R) 4, Hahn (R) 4. Assists: Banks (R) 11. Service Points: Hahn (R) 8, Kreiger (R) 8. Aces: Strickland (R) 4.

Records: Rootstown 1-0; East Canton 0-1.

TALLMADGE 25-25-25, STOW 21-18-23

Kills: Bee (T) 10. Digs: Dexter (T) 15. Blocks: Blatt (T) 3½. Assists: Gray (T) 23. Service Aces: Gray (T) 4, Eyre (T) 4. JV Score: Tallmadge, 25-20, 25-16.

TUSLAW 25-25, ROOTSTOWN 23-8

Kills: Smith (R) 3. Digs: Hahn (R) 6. Assists: Strickland (R) 5. Service Points: Strickland (R) 5, Hahn (R) 5. Aces: Strickland (R) 3.

Records: Rootstown 1-1; Tuslaw 1-0.

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Bedford at Buchtel, 6 p.m.

Canton McKinley at North

Jackson at GlenOak

Marlington at Northwest

Our Lady of the Elms at Sebring McKinley

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Massillon, 6:15 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban at Canfield

Brecksville at Copley, 6:30 p.m.

Buckeye at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at North Canton Hoover

Firestone at Barberton, 6:30 p.m.

Garfield at Boardman

Garfield Heights at Western Reserve Academy, 7:30 p.m.

GlenOak at Norton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake at Orrville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Center Christian at Fairless, 6:30 p.m.

Nordonia at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at Louisville

Revere at Strongsville

Springfield at Ellet, 6 p.m.

Stow at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro at Rootstown, 6:30 p.m.

Tallmadge at North Royalton

Wadsworth at Walsh Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Woodridge at Manchester

Wooster at Mansfield Madison

GOLF

GIRLS

Saturday's Result

INDEPENDENCE BLUE DEVIL CLASSIC

(At Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford)

Team Results: 1. Highland 295; 2. Nordonia 321; 3. North Canton Hoover 323; 4. Rocky River Magnificat 326; 5. Sugarcreek Garaway 326; 6. Independence 334; 7. Jackson 344; 8. Solon 346; 9. St. Vincent St. Mary 348; 10. Gates Mills Hawken 352; 11. Kent Roosevelt 354; 12. Green 360; 13. Shaker Heights Laurel School 360; 14. Cathedral Prep (PA) 365; 15. McDowell (PA) 370; 16. Independence 'B' 372; 17. Kings Mills Kings 383; 18. North Royalton 389; 19. Cloverleaf 402; 20. Chagrin Falls 404; 21. Brunswick 416; 22. Brecksville 422.

Highland: Goyette 63, Coleman 74, McKendry 76, Chada 82.

TENNIS

Saturday's Result

REVERE 4, WALSH JESUIT 1

Singles: Kavenagh (R) d. R. McHale 6-1, 6-1; Stephens (WJ) d. Gowda 6-1, 6-2; Wong (R) d. L. McHale 6-7 (5), 7-5, 1-0 (8). Doubles: Gray-Gupta (R) d. Hummel-Sanders 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Iler-Nuka (R) d. Lax Mar-Mercer 6-4, 6-4.

Records: Revere 3-2.

