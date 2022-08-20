Aztecs' passing offense shows some life in scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State players prepare to emerge from midfield tunnel before scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

John DeBello remembers coming to a brand new stadium in Mission Valley on Aug. 20, 1967, for an exhibition game between the Chargers and Detroit Lions.

“My family drives into the massive parking lot, sunlight glinting from thousands of cars, the magnificent edifice looming larger by the second,” DeBello said. “From inside, a thunder of drums. The mighty NFL is finally here, today, in little San Diego. I’ve waited nearly half of my 14 years for this moment.

“We get in line for tickets. Reaching the window, my dad sees the prices: General Admission $4.50.”

“Four-fifty!” he explodes. “That’s ridiculous!”

“We get in the car and drive home,” DeBello said.

That was 55 years ago — to the day — before San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium to fans for the first time with Saturday evening’s intrasquad scrimmage.

DeBello said he wasn’t about to miss this opening. In fact, he arrived a day early, attending Friday afternoon’s ribbon-cutting ceremony outside Snapdragon.

Tickets were free for SDSU’s scrimmage, though they were limited to season ticket holders and other invited guests.

SDSU averaged about 1,000 fans — a good percentage of them the family and friends of players and coaches — for the event the past decade at SDCCU Stadium. This scrimmage drew a crowd estimated at 8,000 for an exclusive inaugural glimpse of the new 35,000-capacity facility.

After getting a good look around the place, fans settled into their seats to watch the Aztecs (although plenty remained in standing areas throughout the event).

The action on the field elicited several loud cheers, though the crowd will not be in full throat until the Sept. 3 opener against Arizona.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke had planned to play veterans sparingly — the Aztecs have 11 starters returning from last season’s 12-2 team — while youngsters received the most important opportunity of preseason camp to earn starting roles or backup spots.

Avoiding injuries to starters always is in the back of his mind.

“You’re always kind of concerned about it, but you can’t really worry about it," Hoke said. "You can cross your fingers and say your prayers, but you never know when that’s going to happen.”

There were no apparent injuries evident, so the coach could uncross his fingers afterwards.

“We’re 13 days away, so it was good to get out to the stadium and get acclimated to different things,” Hoke said. “We had some good energy in the first half. That’s kind of normal when you go to the second half and not quite the same energy. ...

“I thought there were a lot of guys who we needed to get on tape a little bit more, and that’s why some (veteran) guys didn’t play a whole lot of defense.

“We accomplished what we wanted to do.”

Some scrimmage observations:

• Braxton Burmeister, the graduate transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech who, played only the first series, but it was quickly apparent he already has established a connection with senior wide receiver Jesse Matthews.

“They’ve got a really good relationship,” Hoke said. “It will be interesting.”

Burmeister, who was 2-for-5 for 47 yards, targeted Matthews on four of his throws. The other ball was thrown away with no open receivers and defenders closing in on him.

The prettiest play was when Burmeister found Matthews behind the defense along the right hash marks for a 39-yard pass play.

Matthews gave way to the younger receivers after catching four passes for 64 yards.

Redshirt freshman backup Will Haskell (5 of 9, 22 yards) replaced Burmeister. Haskell's biggest play was using his legs to convert a third-and-4 by running left for an 18-yard gain.

• True freshman Kyle Crum (7 of 10, 87 yards, 2 TDs), the third quarterback in the game, was in sync with junior wide receiver Brionne Penny, who had three catches for 36 yards.

The pair hooked up for a 25-yard second-quarter touchdown in the left corner of the end zone and a 6-yard third-quarter TD in the right corner.

“Brionne right now has been, not a surprise, I think we’ve been waiting for this, and so his maturity has (developed).”

• True freshman Liu Aumavae (11 of 15, 97 yards, TD), the fourth QB, connected with wide receiver Darius De Los Reyes for an 18-yard score during red zone work in the final period.

• It was just one performance — and a scrimmage at that — but redshirt freshman Phillippe Wesley II led all receivers with five catches for 79 yards.

• SDSU’s passing offense has been all but absent in recent years at these workouts during a decade of run-dominant offense for the Aztecs.

Surprise, surprise the passing game showed a strong pulse, with four QBs combining to complete 21 of 39 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

The numbers would have been better but for playing 12-minute quarters, with a running clock in the second half.

The Aztecs rushed 38 times for 116 yards.

• Super seniors Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd, the starters coming out of spring practice, were used sparingly in order to get a glimpse of the younger running backs.

Redshirt freshman running back Cam Davis had the longest run from scrimmage, a 32-yard carry that enabled him to lead the backs with 49 yards (on six carries).

• The quarterbacks were flushed from the pocket more than coaches would like to see. Perhaps because of the young offensive line that is still developing?

“They are improving every time they get out on the field,” Hoke said, adding, “In my opinion, it’s probably the hardest position to play in football because of what’s asked of you. ...

“I think they’re coming along. It’s what it is when you’re a young football team.”

Cali BBQ was a solid choice for first meal at Snapdragon Stadium. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Gotta eat

Chose Cali BBQ for the first meal at Snapdragon.

Went for the pulled pork sandwich with wedding beans and wicked peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

The pork was very tender, with an enjoyable sweetness to the barbeque sauce.

The tastiness of the cobbler was a pleasant surprise to complete it.

The meal earned five belches on our five-belch scale.

(More, much more, to come on food at Snapdragon in the days leading up to the opener)

Circling back

The cheapest seats for the Sept. 3 opener against Arizona are $78.

Wonder how DeBello’s dad would react to that?

He would probably wait until Week 2 against Idaho State, when the cheapest seat is $33.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .