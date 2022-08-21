Read full article on original website
Roadcap named editor of Miami Valley Today
TROY — AIM Media Midwest announced Sheryl Roadcap has been named as the editor of the Miami Valley Today. “Local papers are where the public turns to learn what is happening where they live and work,” Roadcap said. “Covering city council, county commissioner, school board and election board meetings, keeping in touch with elected and community leaders, schools and businesses, as well as events and developments in the community, are important for the newspaper to accomplish this.”
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
DAYTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team opened the season with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 win over Stebbins. “It came down to our serve receive being very consistent and allowing us to get many good swings,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We could have controlled some out of system scramble type of plays better. But, I like that we stayed true on playing quick and with emotion. It is a good start.”
First place winners
Small Equine JumpersTessa Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in 12-14 Hunter Under Saddle during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club. Emily Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in Small...
Commissioners authorize resolutions
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met to authorize agreements at a general meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which included a resolution authorizing a change order agreement with Arcon Builders for the Miami County One Stop Center Project. The change order is to allow for an additional $77,619 bringing...
Weekend Football Preview
Editor’s Note: This story will appear in Friday’s Miami Valley Today. Troy will look to run its record to 2-0 when Xenia visits Friday night. The Trojans are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2019. While Troy dominated Dunbar 59-26, with Jahari Ward and Nick Kawecki both...
Piqua boys, Troy girls win Lostcreek Invitational race
TROY — It was a battle between MVL rivals Troy and Piqua for the boys title at the Lostcreek Invitational,000-meter race to kick off the cross country season Monday. The Piqua boys won with 69 points and Troy was second with 73. “The boys looked good,” Piqua coach Ryan...
UVCC updated on graduation requirements
PIQUA — Graduation requirements for students attending Upper Valley Career Center were shared during Monday night’s board of education meeting. Counselors Kelty Inman, Lindsay Riethman, Kendra Snyder and Erin McGaharan updated the board on the new Ohio graduation requirements. The counselors shared how the opportunities that Upper Valley Career Center provides of earning an industry recognized credential, passing a career technical end of course test, participating in Work-Based Learning and participating in a career technical student organization may be a pathway to graduation for some students.
Sidney City Schools plans ‘Parent University’ events
SIDNEY — When students are healthy, feel safe, and are supported through strong systems and relationships, they are more likely to enjoy learning, develop positive social skills, and achieve greater success. With that in mind, Sidney City Schools is committed to strengthening the school community through partnerships between parents, students, the school, and the community.
Back to school time
TROY — The Troy City Schools opened their doors to more than 4,000 students Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. “I think there’s always an excitement in the air for the first day of school,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The kids are excited to be back and see their friends again, while the teachers and other staff members are always happy to see the kids. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated professionals throughout our district. I think we all feel very fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the kids in this community.”
Stagelight Players to hold open auditions
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for their fall production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Room 427 at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. The Shakespearean tragedy tells...
Board OKs learning opportunities
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for students and staff during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The board approved John Kreitzer, Landscape and Natural Resources instructor, to participate in the Yellowstone/Teton Study Experience trip from Sept. 14-23, 2022. The costs...
Tipp BOE tables approval of staff wellness funds
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Board of Education discussed the roofing issues for Nevin Coppick Elementary School during its meeting Monday night. They also addressed the Staff Wellness budget, pay-to-play for sports and clubs and an economic development proposal. Originally, the roofing contractor was supposed to present the issues...
