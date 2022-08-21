TROY — The Troy City Schools opened their doors to more than 4,000 students Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. “I think there’s always an excitement in the air for the first day of school,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The kids are excited to be back and see their friends again, while the teachers and other staff members are always happy to see the kids. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated professionals throughout our district. I think we all feel very fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the kids in this community.”

TROY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO