Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Savannah Tech students sign on to Gulfstream apprenticeship program

Savannah Tech students sign on to Gulfstream apprenticeship program

The first eight students signed up on Monday.
WSAV-TV

The Cutest Pet Accessories with Sundog!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for snazzy accessories for you pet? Look no further, Sundog Pet Products has everything you need from bandanas to leashes. Tina and David Kelsey are fun-loving dog parents, to Golden Retrievers Simon and Tanner, who created SunDog so fellow pet owners can spoil their fur-babies with fun and adorable accessories! The couple designs their own prints and even up-cycle old ties to create fancy dog collars with removable ties.
WSAV-TV

Let’s go on a tour of the Owens-Thomas House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Built in 1819, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters allows guests to tour the property to take in the rich history of early 19th century Savannah. Come check out our three part series as we walk through the Owens-Thomas House with the Curator of Historical Collections at Telfair Museums, Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker.
WSAV-TV

Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
