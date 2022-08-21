Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
Savannah Tech students sign on to Gulfstream apprenticeship program
The first eight students signed up on Monday. Savannah Tech students sign on to Gulfstream apprenticeship …. Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO named in new civil …. First News at 4, Wellness Wednesday. Deputies search for man accused of shooting...
WSAV-TV
The Cutest Pet Accessories with Sundog!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for snazzy accessories for you pet? Look no further, Sundog Pet Products has everything you need from bandanas to leashes. Tina and David Kelsey are fun-loving dog parents, to Golden Retrievers Simon and Tanner, who created SunDog so fellow pet owners can spoil their fur-babies with fun and adorable accessories! The couple designs their own prints and even up-cycle old ties to create fancy dog collars with removable ties.
WSAV-TV
Deputies search for man accused of shooting at drive-thru customers on Hilton Head Island
Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting at customers at a drive-thru on Hilton Head Island. Deputies search for man accused of shooting at drive-thru …. Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial. Joe Cunningham campaigns in Beaufort County. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO named...
WSAV-TV
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of fatally shooting Statesboro teen
Marcus Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in June of 2020. Wilson is formally charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV-TV
Let’s go on a tour of the Owens-Thomas House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Built in 1819, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters allows guests to tour the property to take in the rich history of early 19th century Savannah. Come check out our three part series as we walk through the Owens-Thomas House with the Curator of Historical Collections at Telfair Museums, Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker.
WSAV-TV
Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to...
Comments / 0