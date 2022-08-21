ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the home is a split-level residence, and a couple downstairs were in a domestic violence situation.

A man that lived upstairs went downstairs to investigate, where he was assaulted.

The upstairs man shot the man downstairs in self-defense, according to police.

The downstairs man was transported to a hospital.

Police are investigating; however, they said all parties are uncooperative about the incident.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Domestic Violence#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

