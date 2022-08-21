ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Related
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville volleyball falls in straight sets to Oxford

STARKVILLE — Tuesday night’s match started out anything but the way Starkville volleyball wanted, quickly going down two sets to Oxford in a matter of just over a half-hour. The Chargers were clinical and stormed out to a two-set lead, but the tide shifted to start the third...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
West Point, MS
Starkville, MS
Sports
Columbus, MS
Sports
City
Columbus, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions

STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Oak Hill Academy#Thorns#Roses#American Football#Heritage Academy#Starkville Academy#Christian#Jackson Academy#16th Circuit
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer player Alivia Buxton named SEC freshman of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the first week of her collegiate career, Alivia Buxton has been named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced Monday. Buxton led the charge at FIU on Sunday, netting a team-leading two goals off her only two shots of the match. The Fredericktown, Missouri, native’s first goal as a Bulldog came in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net after an errant FIU pass inside their own box. Her second of the day was recorded in the 60th minute, converting off a cross that was sent in from the left side of the box.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Terry Andrews

ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dorothy Otts

GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SOMERVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
thscurrent.org

Amari Tucker, Golden Wave Media Staff

Amari Tucker is a student at Tupelo High School, she is in the 9th grade. This is her first year on staff. She will be involved in the band next semester. One surprising thing about her is that she loves to skate. Her favorite artist is Summer Walker.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes

Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Vastie Williams

MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
MACON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy