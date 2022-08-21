Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville volleyball falls in straight sets to Oxford
STARKVILLE — Tuesday night’s match started out anything but the way Starkville volleyball wanted, quickly going down two sets to Oxford in a matter of just over a half-hour. The Chargers were clinical and stormed out to a two-set lead, but the tide shifted to start the third...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions
STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans updates Starkville Rotary Club on Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule, adjusting to new job
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans can’t help but be honest when other coaches ask him about Jans’ first few months at Mississippi State. “‘Man, I’m not going to lie to you, it’s just been hard,’” Jans typically replies. “‘All you do is recruit.’”
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
Commercial Dispatch
Taft Handy
COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Commercial Dispatch
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer player Alivia Buxton named SEC freshman of the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the first week of her collegiate career, Alivia Buxton has been named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced Monday. Buxton led the charge at FIU on Sunday, netting a team-leading two goals off her only two shots of the match. The Fredericktown, Missouri, native’s first goal as a Bulldog came in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net after an errant FIU pass inside their own box. Her second of the day was recorded in the 60th minute, converting off a cross that was sent in from the left side of the box.
Commercial Dispatch
Terry Andrews
ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Otts
GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Two-point conversions show difference between Rams, Bulldogs
All told, Columbus Christian Academy scored four touchdowns to Christian Collegiate Academy’s eight in Friday’s season opener in Steens. But it was what the Rams and Bulldogs each did after reaching the end zone that helped Christian Collegiate pad its lead en route to a 62-24 win. The...
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
thscurrent.org
Amari Tucker, Golden Wave Media Staff
Amari Tucker is a student at Tupelo High School, she is in the 9th grade. This is her first year on staff. She will be involved in the band next semester. One surprising thing about her is that she loves to skate. Her favorite artist is Summer Walker.
Commercial Dispatch
IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes
Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
Commercial Dispatch
Vastie Williams
MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
