Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida. Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank. A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake...
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks two weeks since the deadly home explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. The blast killed three people and destroyed or damaged 39 houses. Rebecca Gonzalez lived on North Weinbach Avenue. Her home was marked with a red sticker, meaning it was deemed uninhabitable. [PREVIOUS: North...
Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner
24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville, Indiana, was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages," said Andi's mother, Elaine...
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say
Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is an update to a story we told you about an incident at Christmas Lake Village Beach. Indiana Conservation Officers say around 3 p.m. Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call regarding a man missing in the water. Santa...
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1. A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured. A fiery...
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22. The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against […]
Newburgh Police looking for restaurant break-in suspect
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect who broke into The Landing Restaurant. They say it happened Tuesday around 2:40 a.m. Police say the suspect is a man around 18-21-years-old with the thin build. They say he more than likely has cuts to his hands.
Missing Indiana Teen Found One Month Later in Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. On July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family to the Santa Claus Police Department. It took a team a month of searching and investigating to locate her. Alongside Santa Claus PD, the U.S. Marshals and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in on the search for King.
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
