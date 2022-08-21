ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IL

Comments / 4

Related
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida. Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank. A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks two weeks since the deadly home explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. The blast killed three people and destroyed or damaged 39 houses. Rebecca Gonzalez lived on North Weinbach Avenue. Her home was marked with a red sticker, meaning it was deemed uninhabitable. [PREVIOUS: North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wabash County, IL
Wabash County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Allendale, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Louisville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner

24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville, Indiana, was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages," said Andi's mother, Elaine...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues

This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car

An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wabash Co
14news.com

Car flipped in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say

Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is an update to a story we told you about an incident at Christmas Lake Village Beach. Indiana Conservation Officers say around 3 p.m. Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call regarding a man missing in the water. Santa...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1. A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured. A fiery...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of kidnapping woman in Henderson County

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22. The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Newburgh Police looking for restaurant break-in suspect

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect who broke into The Landing Restaurant. They say it happened Tuesday around 2:40 a.m. Police say the suspect is a man around 18-21-years-old with the thin build. They say he more than likely has cuts to his hands.
NEWBURGH, IN
WIBC.com

Missing Indiana Teen Found One Month Later in Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. On July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family to the Santa Claus Police Department. It took a team a month of searching and investigating to locate her. Alongside Santa Claus PD, the U.S. Marshals and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in on the search for King.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Both cars damaged in Jasper crash

There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida

SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy