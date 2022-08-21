Read full article on original website
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or making a pasta dish, using one type of cooking oil can sometimes make or break an otherwise healthy meal, experts say. By inadvertently adding in more calories or other fattening elements, you could even notice the possibility of weight gain or a slowed metabolism over time.
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Prey Actor, 6’9," Talks Losing A Bunch Of Weight And The Wild Workout Routine He Did To Play The Predator
The man in the Predator costume, Dane DiLiegro, went through a lot to play the monster in Prey.
TechRadar
Never, ever wear your running shoes to squat or deadlift in the gym
As a regular runner and TechRadar’s resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I’m in the privileged position of getting to test a lot of the best running shoes available. From shoes designed for fast-paced 10ks to shoes engineered for marathon runners, we get to test the latest in exercise footwear technology.
Experts Say This Is The One Processed Snack You Should Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight
While you’re probably already aware that any processed snack will not aid your weight loss journey like whole, nutrient-rich foods will, some pantry foods are worse than others. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one processed food that they adamantly stress avoiding for healthy weight loss, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Pacific Analytics, and Michael Garrico, personal fitness trainer, nutritionist, and co-founder and marketing director at TotalShape.
FitnessVolt.com
Bodybuilder Patrick Moore Gives Update On Achilles Tendon Injury That Threatened To End His Career
Two-time Mr. Olympia participant Patrick Moore suffered an Achilles tendon injury in April that has forced him on the sidelines. Moore’s social media presence had significantly diminished over the last few months. This had given rise to speculations about his potential retirement or an extended break from the sport. He finished 10th at the 2019 Olympia and held 14th place overall at the 2021 Olympia. He’s got an incredibly aesthetic build that demonstrates his focus on aesthetics over a size.
FitnessVolt.com
Hany Rambod on Phil Heath Winning Another Olympia Title: ‘I Never Say Anything is Impossible, but that Would Be Very Difficult
Hany Rambod is responsible for coaching a number of high-profile bodybuilders, like seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath. During a recent episode of The Menace Podcast, Rambod and Dennis James discussed what it would take for Heath to return and compete at another Mr. Olympia contest. While fulfilling his duties as...
The Importance of Hydration for Seniors
The post The Importance of Hydration for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Emily Ratajkowski Impulsively Cut Her Hair on TikTok: "This Is Not My Best Work"
Emily Ratajkowski proves that not all DIY haircuts are a bad idea — so long as you have some courage, scissors, and no one around to stop you. On Aug. 21, the model and author posted a video of herself cutting her own hair on TikTok, taking her followers through every step of the process. "OK, we are going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair," she said at the beginning of the video.
