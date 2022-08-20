ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainsbury's starts selling pint of milk for more than £1 for first time ever as cost-of-living crisis deepens

By Rachel Muir For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The price of a pint of milk has surpassed £1 for the first time ever at Sainsbury's, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen.

The supermarket chain has started selling a single pint for £1.05 in some of its smaller stores, while a two-pint now costs £1.35.

This means shoppers are now paying two-and-a-half times more for milk than a year ago, when the price of an average pint was 43p, according to official figures.

It comes as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to 10.1% this week, up from 9.4% in June and at its highest level since February 1982, driven largely by fuel and food prices.

Milk and other dairy products have been hit particularly hard, with butter increasing by 27.1 per cent and cheese by 17 per cent in the past 12 months, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, the price of a pint of milk in Sainsbury's bigger supermarkets costs 85p, a fifth less than in their local stores, while two pints will cost you £1.15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHGhh_0hPGFBGl00
The price of a pint of milk at Sainsbury's has surpassed £1 for the first time ever, with some local stores now charging £1.05

Sainsbury's explained that the price difference is because convenience stores are more expensive to run.

A spokesperson said: 'Rents, for example, are often more expensive in our smaller stores due to their locations.

'It can also be more of a challenge to deliver products to our local stores.'

All UK supermarkets increased the price of milk last money after farmers said the cost of producing one litre has increased from 23p to 44p in the space of a year, according to the Sun.

And it looks like the price might increase even further with the average cost of a pint of milk, currently 55p, expected to be 64p by 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OjgR_0hPGFBGl00
Sainsbury's explained that their local stores have to charge more because they are more expensive to run 

How much the average cost of living has risen

Rising prices are impacting every sector within the UK, with items now costing far more than they did in comparison to 2017. According to Penfold Pension, here's how much certain purchases would have set you back five years ago to now and into 2025 on average.

Pint of Beer

Cost in 2017: £3.52

Cost in 2022: £4

Predicted cost in 2025: £4.42

Pint of Milk

Cost in 2017: 43p

Cost in 2022: 55p

Predicted cost in 2025: 64p

Music Concert Ticket

Cost in 2017: £45.49

Cost in 2022: £89.85

Predicted cost in 2025: £142.42

Meal in a restaurant

Cost in 2017: £28.59

Cost in 2022: £54.80

Predicted cost in 2025: £84.94

Uber journey

Cost in 2017: £10

Cost in 2022: £18

Predicted cost in 2025: £26.64

Gym Membership

Cost in 2017: £23

Cost in 2022: £40

Predicted cost in 2025: £58

Cup of coffee

Cost in 2017: £2.25

Cost in 2022: £3.40

Predicted cost in 2025: £4.44

Vehicles

Cost in 2017: £13,500

Cost in 2022: £20,000

Predicted cost in 2025: £25,778

Education (per annum)

Cost in 2017: £296.40

Cost in 2022: £431.60

Predicted cost in 2025: £549.73

Monthly streaming services

Cost in 2017: £6.74

Cost in 2022: £9.24

Predicted cost in 2025: £11.30

Rental Accommodation (per week)

Cost in 2017: £192

Cost in 2022: £256.14

Predicted cost in 2025: £307.47

House prices

Cost in 2017: £223,807

Cost in 2022: £281,000

Predicted cost in 2025: £323,150

Cigarettes

Cost in 2017: £9.91

Cost in 2022: £12.33

Predicted cost in 2025: £14.14

McDonald's Cheeseburger

Cost in 2017: £99p

Cost in 2022: £1.19

Predicted cost in 2025: £1.33

Transport (per annum)

Cost in 2017: £4,144.40

Cost in 2022: £4,820

Predicted cost in 2025: £5,291.40

Hotels per night

Cost in 2017: £97.20

Cost in 2022: £112.26

Predicted cost in 2025: £122.70

Household appliances (per annum)

Cost in 2017: £102.10

Cost in 2022: £112.20

Predicted cost in 2025: £118.86

Source: Penfold Pension

Pension provider Penfold has also predicted that the prices of other food products will soar in the next three years, with the average pint of lager, currently £3.95, set to go up to £4.42 by 2025 and as much as £13.98 in London.

According to the report, other areas will also be hit with huge increases including recreational pastimes, transport, accommodation costs and daily essentials.

The report states that the cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes has increased by nearly £3 in the last five years, with the average price of a pack expected to hit £15 by 2025.

Concert tickets have increased in price by a huge 98 per cent in comparison to five years ago.

Transport costs have also increased, with more than a quarter of salaries being spent on public transport per year. The figure is set to rise nearly 10 per cent in the next three years.

The average Uber journey has risen 80 per cent since 2018, from £10 to £18, and a standard journey could cost up to £27 in future.

Brits also face the highest prices in Europe for public transport at over 55p per mile. The average in Europe is 14p per mile.

The cost of a cup of coffee has also increased. What would have set you back £2.25 in 2017 will now cost £3.40 and is predicted to rise to £4.44 by 2025.

Even the cost of paying for streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus will not be exempt from inflation.

According to the report, these have increased by nearly 40 per cent in the last five years - a change from £6.74 on average in 2017 to £9.24 by today's standards.

It is predicted that by 2025, the cost could increase further to an average of £11.30.

Higher costs across the hospitality sector will also push up prices for takeaways, bars, clubs and hotels over the next 12 months.

They also mean a standard meal at Nando's of butterfly chicken, sides and drinks for a family of four would go from around £68 to £72.08.

Back in 2017, the average meal out would have cost less than £30, but five years later and it will set you back nearly £55. It is predicted that costs could rise to nearly £85 in 2025.

It comes after fast food chain McDonald's raised the price of its trademark cheeseburger to meet inflation.

Restaurants and pubs are facing higher energy bills, a shortage of ingredients and supply issues as supplies become more expensive.

There are also ongoing problems in attracting and keeping staff - leading to higher wages to keep the business running.

This week's ONS figures also showed sharp rises in poultry (16.1 per cent), fish (13.4 per cent) and crisps (13.4 per cent).

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: 'A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month. Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.

'Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July.

'Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year while air fares also increased.

'The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.'

Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told the Evening Standard: 'The relentless rise upwards in prices continues, with little sign of a break for consumers who are desperately trying to make ends meet.

It comes as experts predict the current inflation rate could be smashed later in the year, when the Bank of England expects the level to top 13 per cent.

The latest increase - together with relatively robust jobs market figures yesterday - will reinforce speculation that the Bank will hike interest rates again next month.

