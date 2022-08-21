Read full article on original website
Related
Blair County man accused of breaking into home, returning stolen bag
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after reportedly getting caught on a trail cam breaking into a home and returning a stolen briefcase. John Johnson, 24, was charged with burglary after two incidents at the home of a man that told police he grew up with Johnson and was […]
Investigations led to felony charges filed against Johnstown duo, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drug charges have been filed against a Johnstown duo after police said they conducted investigations. Johnstown police said that Mbazulwane Isidore Gxuluwe, 29, also known as “Moose,” sold cocaine to an informant twice in December of 2021. The first time the two met at a spot along the 100 block of […]
Police: Drunk teen breaks into Clearfield Walmart after Sheetz disturbance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is facing charges after he caused a disturbance at a Clearfield County Sheetz before breaking into a Walmart, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police received a call about Arontino Giovanelli, 19. According to the report, he was disturbing customers inside the […]
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
Wanted Blair County man jailed for over $10k home improvement fraud, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man who was wanted on a home improvement fraud charge is now behind bars, police said. Allegheny Township police said that Terry Geist Jr., 42, of Hollidaysburg stole $10,650 after he was hired in January to do remodeling work on a kitchen at a residence on Hillside Drive. […]
wtae.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed Johnstown man accused of threatening to kill, run over woman
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township on Sunday. Around 1:18 a.m. Aug. 21, state police in Ebensburg were sent to the 1100 block of Shawna Road for a report of a domestic […]
Jefferson County duo charged after dogs found in feces without food, water
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing charges after state police said they found three dogs living in horrid conditions with feces, dead rabbits, and without food or drinkable water. According to court documents, Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney and Jennifer Harris of Brookville are facing charges including neglect of animals, cruelty […]
Cops: Threats, slurs sent to Cambria Co. woman for over a year, man charged
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A registered sex offender is accused of sending numerous threatening text messages and slurs to a Cambria County woman for over a year, according to police. Upper Yoder police said that Joseph Musick, 54, had sent threatening text messages from June 2021 up until July this year. In some of those […]
2 dead after shooting, crash in Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County Deputy Coroner, Ira Hart confirmed a second person involved in the shooting has died. Below is the original story.. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon that caused a crash. The shooting occured on Broad Street […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest for Reynoldsville Man
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest of Reynoldsville Man. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop around 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 22, on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pickup in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, on Slab Run Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
explore venango
PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
WFMJ.com
Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant
A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crashes on I-80
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following hit-and-run incidents:. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 105.0, in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling east...
Comments / 4