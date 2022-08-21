ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clarion County, PA
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, PA
Crime & Safety
Brookville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, PA
City
Brookville, PA
City
Shippenville, PA
County
Clarion County, PA
explore venango

Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County

A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Register#Gas Station#Mental Health#Simple Assault#Violent Crime#Jefferson Co#Jefferson County Control
WTAJ

2 dead after shooting, crash in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Deputy Coroner, Ira Hart confirmed a second person involved in the shooting has died. Below is the original story.. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon that caused a crash. The shooting occured on Broad Street […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest for Reynoldsville Man

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest of Reynoldsville Man. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop around 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 22, on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pickup in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, on Slab Run Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust

A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WFMJ.com

Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant

A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
SHARON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crashes on I-80

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following hit-and-run incidents:. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 105.0, in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling east...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy