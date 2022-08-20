ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan unite to give Australia a flying start against the US in Sydney - but the visitors end Day One out in front in the 'Duel in the Pool'

By Aap
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australia's golden girls and shrewd team tactics have given the host nation a flying start on night one of the head-to-head swimming event with rivals the United States in Sydney.

Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan sent the parochial crowd of 3355 into raptures as they swam down the USA in the third and fourth legs of the mixed 4x100 medley relay that opened the event at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Teenage swimming sensation O'Callaghan stunned McKeon to win the 100m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games but this time followed her idol into the pool to surge past Mallory Comerford and snatch the first Duel in the Pool points for Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzSko_0hPGEUl700

McKeon brought six gold medals, a silver and a bronze home from Birmingham, so it was a shock when the superstar was beaten to the wall by the USA's Beata Nelson in the 3x50m butterfly skins.

It was all part of the plan for Australia as they used their 'double dip' wildcard to add another 50m race in the two-way battle, with McKeon too fast for the tiring Nelson in the extra leg to steal the points.

'I felt really bad doing that last 50, putting that extra one on for Beata,' McKeon said.

'But that's just the strategy, they told me to do it so I just did it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nT6WF_0hPGEUl700

'It was easier for me because I knew it was coming, so I can't imagine what Beata was feeling.'

Australia earned double points in the women's 4x100m freestyle after using a 'powerplay' on the event that they won gold in at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with O'Callaghan this time taking a lead into the final leg and cruising home.

Olympics and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kaylee McKeown backed up strong times in earlier relays to take out the 100m backstroke with O'Callaghan touching home in second in her non-preferred stroke.

The USA's own emerging star Bella Sims showed her talents to take out the 400m broken freestyle that includes a 200m followed by two 100m legs, with a brief recovery period between each race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBEjT_0hPGEUl700

'I train broken freestyle, because who would want to do the whole distance all the time. I think I'll do good in it,' Sims said before the race.

Zac Stubblety-Cook had to settle for third in the 100m breaststroke, with his preferred event the 200m breaststroke - which he holds the Olympic, Commonwealth Games and world championship titles in - curiously left off from the program.

The USA recovered from their slow start to end the night with a 159-148 lead in Duel in the Pool points.

The second night of Duel in the Pool will include the men's 4x100m freestyle that sparked much of the rivalry between the swimming powerhouses, as well as a world-first with a mixed relay that includes able-bodied and para-athletes.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Olympic legend Leisel Jones lays bare the toxic culture in Australian swimming that meant she 'felt nothing' when she won gold in Athens - and reveals her outrageous treatment as a 14-year-old

Olympic legend Leisel Jones has admitted she 'felt nothing' when she won her first gold medal 18 years ago, with the Aussie superstar opening up on the 'toxic' culture in the swimming team before she retired. Jones announced herself to the Australian public in 2000 when she was named in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

British pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft at just 17

A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed today in Bulgaria, where his journey began five months ago. Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, to complete his mission and to claim two Guinness World Records in the process, having battled monsoons, sandstorms and extreme heat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Comerford
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Emma Mckeon
Daily Mail

Soaring above tragedy: Talented 17-year-old gymnast becomes a national sensation after winning US championships with series of flawless routines - just eight months after her dad AND grandma died in the same week

A 17-year-old gymnast wowed the world with her outstanding performance on Sunday night and earned the title of US champion, just eight months after losing both her father and her grandmother in the same week. Konnor McClain, 17, delivered a stunning performance over the span of two days this weekend...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Dean Elgar insists he is 'not intimidated' by Ollie Robinson's England return as the South Africa captain backs his bowlers to seal series win at Old Trafford

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson's return 'intimidate' his side, insisting his own attack are more than ready to reprise their match-winning efforts at Emirates Old Trafford. England captain Ben Stokes confirmed Robinson's recall to the side during his pre-match press conference, suggesting the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Day#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

A hero's welcome! UFC star Leon Edwards is given a rousing reception after arriving back in the UK following his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman as 'Rocky' is serenaded by fans and hailed as 'champ'

British UFC star Leon Edwards was given a champion's welcome as he arrived back in the UK with a welterweight world title belt following his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman on Saturday night. Edwards delivered one of the most iconic moments in UFC history to stun Usman in Salt Lake...
UFC
Daily Mail

Ike Ugbo came through Chelsea's ranks with Mason Mount and Reece James... after failing to play for the first team he's now thriving in France and ready to 'shock' with Canada at the World Cup

When World Cup-bound former Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo was a kid growing up in Canada mentions of anything to do with their national team and major tournaments were hard to find. 'Football wasn't so big in Canada then,' remembered striker Ugbo, now at French Ligue 1 club Troyes. 'And there...
Daily Mail

Let me entertain you! England coach Brendon McCullum plays Robbie Williams to inspire his team as captain Ben Stokes backs Zak Crawley and Ollie Robinson to find their rhythm in pivotal second Test against South Africa

The music that provided a mellow soundtrack to England’s practice at Old Trafford ahead of this pivotal second Test was hardly in keeping with their all-out aggressive approach. There was Toto, John Denver, Foreigner and John Farnham on a ‘dad rock’ retro playlist provided by Brendon McCullum’s boombox that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

556K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy