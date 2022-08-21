ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
KOEL 950 AM

Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved

A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
IOWA STATE
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have issued a missing persons alert for a 20-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday morning. Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen in the 9100 block of Leesgate Road in Hurstbourne, according to MetroSafe. Paul is listed as 5′1″ and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville

Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School confirmed details on a violent fight between multiple students happening outside the high school’s football facility on Friday night. A letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday said the incident happened before kickoff for the school’s game against Warren Central...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
