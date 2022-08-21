Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville hotels host mobile donation site for eastern Kentucky, asking for surplus supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Hotel Association (LHA) is hosting a donation drive for those affected by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. According to a press release, starting Wednesday, Aug. 24 and ending on Aug. 31, the LHA will have a mobile collection site visiting several hotels in Louisville to gather extra supplies.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have issued a missing persons alert for a 20-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday morning. Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen in the 9100 block of Leesgate Road in Hurstbourne, according to MetroSafe. Paul is listed as 5′1″ and...
WISH-TV
Clarksville man pulled from water with life-threatening injuries
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after police found him in a lake. On Monday afternoon, the Santa Claus Police Department received a call with reports of a missing man in the water of Christmas Lake Village Beach. Upon arrival, officers began...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County Skateland left...
'We're trying to bring it back to what it was'; Louisville developer wants to help revitalize Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Right now, 1624 Lytle Street is filled with grass, overgrown foliage and a staircase that leads to nowhere. If developer Gill Holland's goal comes to life, the lot will be home to a hotel. It would be the only hotel west of ninth. The 25-room building...
A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville
Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wdrb.com
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
WLKY.com
What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
Wave 3
Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School confirmed details on a violent fight between multiple students happening outside the high school’s football facility on Friday night. A letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday said the incident happened before kickoff for the school’s game against Warren Central...
'We're one people': Truckloads of supplies collected during WHAS11 Donation Drive arrive in eastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. — Last week, you all at home were able to join WHAS11 along with Kroger, Volunteers of America and UPS to donate supplies for those impacted by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donations poured in from different Kroger locations across Louisville. Volunteers in Manchester, Kentucky unloaded around 40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
stljewishlight.org
Louisville Jewish community hires ex-officer who was at the scene of Breonna Taylor killing
(JTA) — The largest Jewish community organization in Louisville, Kentucky is facing criticism for hiring a police officer who was involved in the police killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, both in 2020. Josh Judah, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was hired to...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1