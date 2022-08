INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has chosen Fishers, Indiana, to be the future home of its universal motorsports headquarters. The team intends to build a 575,000 square-foot facility that will occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO