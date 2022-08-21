Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.

