Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Basil Refresher
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Basil Refresher – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Fresh strawberries and basil are everywhere, so get them together for a cooler that’s pure sunshine!. Ingredients. 2/3 cup lemon juice. 1/2 cup sugar. 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries. Ice cubes. 1...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Trifle
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Trifle – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat the oven to 400°. Mix cracker crumbs, pecans, and brown sugar; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom of a 15×10-in. pan. Bake 10-12 minutes. Stir to break up crumbs; cool on a wire rack.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Lasagna
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Lasagna – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t eat another day without trying this Mexican lasagna!. 4 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided. 1 jar (16 ounces) mild salsa. 2 cups water. 2 cups sour cream. 1 can (2-1/4...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 78. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Tonight – Areas of...
Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Zoo Tickets
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a 4 Pittsburgh Zoo Tickets.
Lois Carol Kerr
Lois Carol Kerr, 86, of Youngsville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Rouse Home, surrounded by family. Lois was born on March 14, 1936, in New Bethlehem, PA and was the daughter of Frederick Darl Kerr and Iva Irene (Lucas) Kerr. Lois worked over 30+ years...
Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr.
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr.
Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr., 69, of Crown, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday morning, August 19, 2022. He was born in Titusville on July 31, 1953, to the late Robert E. Kirkpatrick and Margaret L. (Reese) Leech, who survives. Bob married, Catherine A. Sherbine,...
Oil Region Alliance Seeks Nominees for 2022 Tourism Awards
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the second annual Oil Region Tourism Awards. (Pictured above: Be Here Program Manager Ashley Sheffer, left, accepts the Best Industry Partner/Organization award during the 2021 Oil Region Tourism Awards while Ashley Zaccari Smith, right, took home Best Industry Advocate.)
Karen R. Steele
Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Ruth E. (Coulter) Smith. After receiving her degree from Grove City College and her Master’s degree...
Melvin L. Porter
Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health. He was born January 19, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved son to the late Terry M. & Barbara J. (Beers) Porter. Following High school, he worked...
SPONSORED: 10 Days to Deal’ Event at Happening at Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram
CLARION, Pa. – Take advantage of Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram’s “10 Days to Deal” event happening now through August 22nd. Stop by Clarion Ford for some of the biggest incentives on new 2022 V6 Ram pickups going on now through August 22nd. Check...
PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
Featured Local Job: Superintendent
Keystone School District, located in Knox, Pennsylvania, Clarion County, is searching for a Superintendent that possesses excellent leadership, communication, and decision making skills. The District is comprised of two buildings including a K-6 elementary and a 7-12 Jr./Sr. High School with a total enrollment of 900 students. Keystone School District...
SPONSORED: New or Used – Redbank Chevrolet Has the Right Vehicle for You!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and find the right new or used vehicle to fit your needs!. (Pictured above: Sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr.) CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET TAHOE. REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $44,990. Mileage: 66,511. (Click on the vehicle for...
Paul F Malone
Paul F Malone, 84, of Cooperstown, joined his wife in heaven on August 19, 2022 surrounded by Family. He was a caring Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend. He worked for the Franklin School District as a Custodian for many years. He enjoyed Farming and spending time...
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
