mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Expected To Return Soon
The last few months have been rough for the All Elite Wrestling roster as several of the top stars in the company have been sidelined due to injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been out of action which has prevented them from competing alongside Bobby Fish in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw
Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Two Former WWE Stars Debuting In AEW
There are a number of free agents currently in the wrestling world, and you never know when you might see a familiar face in WWE or AEW. Over the weekend AEW held tapings for AEW Dark in Orlando, and Westin Blake debuted. Westin Blake previously worked in WWE as Wesley Blake and he was a part of The Forgotten Sons. He was released in April of 2021.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
ComicBook
Another Core Member of Triple H's Team Returning to WWE
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to take form. Following his takeover of WWE creative last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been busy subtly molding the main roster to his vision. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured a renewed focus on mid-card championships, the return of various fan-favorite NXT acts, and a relaxed vocabulary when it comes to promos. As that is unfolding on screen, multiple changes are happening backstage.
PWMania
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is set to take place from Toronto, and it seems that the company has an interesting show lined up. It’s already been confirmed that Edge will be facing off against Damian Priest on Raw, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also set to make an appearance.
The Acclaimed’s controversial AEW Dynamite line on Joe Biden’s student debt policy has Twitter in a frenzy
Everyone loves The Acclaimed! Anthony Bowens and “Platinum” Max Caster are one of AEW’s most entertaining acts. And they certainly know how to get people riled up. On Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed accompanied Billy Gunn to the ring as the wrestling veteran was set to face his son, Colten Gunn. Caster did his signature rap as he walked to the ring.
Wrestling the Motor City Machine Guns in AEW is a dream for FTR
For the second time in as many Pay-Per-Views, AEW will only be holding one tag team championship match. That’s right, much like at Forbidden Door, where the Young Bucks opted to wrestle alongside El Phantasmo as The Bullet Club in a bout versus the “Dudes with Attitudes,” Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi, AEW’s All Out will not have one right-proper World Tag Team Championship match, with the current title holders of AEW’s belts, Swerve in our Glory, wrestling against The Acclaimed and the ROH World Tag Team Champions, FTR, asked with wrestling a make-shift trios match with their former Pinnacle partner, Wardlow.
NFL
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
‘They were pissed about the booking’ Konnan equates AEW to WCW
Wrestling fans have to give it up to Konnan – he’s not one known for holding his tongue. Whether working in WCW, TNA/Impact, AAA, MLW, or even the occasional appearance in AEW, Konnan has always “kept it 100” to the point where his podcast is quite literally named “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.”
