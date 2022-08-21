Things to do this week: Concerts and events happening Aug. 22-28

Monday, Aug. 22

FOOD: Cincinnati Wing Week, Aug. 22-28, participating restaurants in Greater Cincinnati. cincywingweek.com .

Hungry? Cincinnati Wing Week returns to restaurants this August, featuring $7 deals

HEALTH: Yoga, 6 p.m., Inwood Park, 104 Wellington Place, Mount Auburn. Mondays through Sept. 26. Free. eventbrite.com .

MUSIC: Jazz at the Park: Bobby Sharp Trio featuring Jennifer Ellis, 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org .

MUSIC: Built to Spill, Woodward Theater. With Prism Bitch, Scrunchies.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

HEALTH: Workout on the Green, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org .

HEALTH: Summit Free Fitness, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. Free. summitparkblueash.com .

MUSEUMS: Unlocking an Art Deco Bedroom by Joseph Urban, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. See this lavish bedroom, designed by Austrian-born architect Joseph Urban for 17-year old Elaine Wormser in this special exhibition. Runs July 8-Oct. 2. $12. cincinnatiartmuseum.org .

MUSIC: Pitbull, Riverbend Music Center. With Iggy Azalea and SiriusXM Globalization DJs.

MUSIC: The Wallflowers, Ludlow Garage.

THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

COMEDY: Pro-Am Night, 7:30 p.m., Go Bananas Comedy, Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. $5. gobananascomedy.com .

COMMUNITY: Soup and Stories, noon-3 p.m., The Welcome Project, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Runs every Wednesday May 25-Sept. 28. Enjoy soup made by immigrant chefs and hear empowering stories. Free. owningyourownvoice.org .

FILM: Summer Cinema, 9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free movies on the lawn. "Wizard of Oz." washingtonpark.org .

HEALTH: Yoga on the Levee, 6 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way. Sage Yoga Hot + Pilates leads classes at Aquarium Plaza. Runs Wednesdays April 6-Oct. 26. Free.

HEALTH: Market Muscles, 5:30-8 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. $20. eventbrite.com .

MUSEUMS: Period Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Heritage Village Museum, 11450 Lebanon Road, Sharonville. Sample 19th century cuisine and learn the history of each dish. $35. Reservations: 513-563-9484.

MUSEUMS: Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Taft Museum of Art, Pike St., Downtown. Special extended hours from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. This special exhibition displays approximately 50 costumes and accessories from eight acclaimed film adaptations of Jane Austen's classic novels. These costumes were worn by Hollywood celebrities including Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dame Judi Dench, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. Collection's North American debut. Runs June 11-Sept. 4. $18, $16 seniors, free members. taftmuseum.org .

MUSIC: Reggae Wednesday: Hurricane, 7-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., Downtown. Free. myfountainsquare.com .

MUSIC: Acoustic Lunch Series: Greg Lee, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Piatt Park, 100 Garfield Place, Downtown. Free.

MUSIC: My Chemical Romance, Heritage Bank Center. With Turnstile and Dilly Dally.

MUSIC: Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Riverbend Music Center. With George Thorogood & the Destroyers.

MUSIC August Burns Red, Bogart's. With We Came as Romans, Hollow Front and Void of Vision.

MUSIC: Oliver Tree, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Jawny, Huddy.

MUSIC: Q-a-palooza, Legends. 80+ bands over 5 days. Runs Aug. 24-28.

THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Civic Park and Amphitheater, 111 E. High St, Lawrenceburg. Free.

Thursday, Aug. 25

ART: BowTy Attempts Everything Again, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. In 2015, Steve Kemple developed a list of "everything" during his exhibition of the same name. The list had 101 items, and Kemple gave the list to BowTy Enterprises Venture Capital to interpret and complete them within 24 hours. This revisits the idea with an evolved list. contemporaryartscenter.org .

COMEDY: Donnie Sengstack & Alex Dragicevich, Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. Runs Aug. 25-28. gobananascomedy.com .

COMEDY: Ladies Night Out Comedy Showcase, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. One night only. liberty.funnybone.com .

DANCE: Salsa on the Square, 7 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Free.

FAMILY: The Science of Pixar, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. $19.50, $15.50 ages 3-12. cincymuseum.org .

FILM: Movie Night at the Levee, 6-8 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free.

HEALTH: Yoga in Nature, 6 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Bring yoga mat or towel, and water bottle. Arrive 15 minutes prior to class. Thursdays Aug. 25-Sept. 22. $60 5-week series, $15 drop-in. pyramidhill.org .

HEALTH: Fine Art Flow, 6-7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, Gallery 229, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Gallery chat and yoga flow. Accessible to all levels and abilities. Bring yoga mat. Ticketed due to limited capacity. cincinnatiartmuseum.org .

MUSIC: Roots Revival, 7-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Runs Thursdays June 2-Sept. 1. Aug. 25: Joes Truck Stop. Sept. 1. TBA. Free. washingtonpark.org .

MUSIC: Music on the River: Eagles Project, Lawrenceburg Civic Park, Lawrenceburg. Free. downtownlawrenceburg.com .

MUSIC: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Riverfront Live.

MUSIC: Jason Aldean, Riverbend Music Center. With Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

MUSIC: Greensky Bluegrass, Promowest Pavilion at Ovation.

THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Flagship Park, 1 Flagship Drive, Erlanger. Free.

Friday, Aug. 26

ART OPENING: Human Rights/Derechos Humanos, 4-7 p.m., Xavier University Art Galleries, A.B. Cohen Center, 1658 Musketeer Drive, Evanston. Opening reception for exhibition of prints by Oaxaca and Cincinnati artists. Show consists of 75 prints by 25 artists. Each created a woodcut print on the theme of Human Rights. Runs through Sept. 23. Free.

ART OPENING: Visual Remix, 4-7 p.m., ArtWorks V2 Gallery, 929 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. Featuring the works of Kah Yangni and youth artists. Runs Aug. 26-Oct. 7. Register: artworkscincinnati.org .

ART OPENING: Life on the Ark: A Visualization, 5-8 p.m., Art Academy of Cincinnati, McClure Gallery, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. Opening reception for exhibition based on the tragic events of Oct. 18, 2011 when a large number of exotic animals were deliberately released from enclosures at a private zoo owned by Terry Thompson in Zanesville, Ohio, and subsequently killed by law enforcement due to concerns for public safety. Runs Aug. 26-Sept. 23. Free.

ART: A Queen's Liberation Story, 6-8 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Jori An Cotton and Desirae Hosley collaborate on this empowering performance based on the sex stories shared by Black and brown womxn. Free, registration required. contemporaryartscenter.org .

ART: Art After Dark: Drop It Like It's Hot, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Bust out the low-rise jeans, bucket hats and butterfly clips for this trip back to the early 2000s. Silent disco Y2K style, docent-led tours, view special exhibitions. Costumes encouraged. Cash bar. Free admission. cincinnatiartmuseum.org .

ART: Final Friday, 5-9 p.m., Pendleton Art Center, 1310 Pendleton St. Center is open to the public on the final Friday of every month to view and purchase art directly from the artist. Valet available at the door for $10 at the door. Admission is free. 513-421-4339; pendletonartcenter.com .

COMEDY: Gary Owen, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Runs Aug. 26-28. liberty.funnybone.com .

COMMUNITY: Parking Lot Party, 3-5 p.m., Gallatin County NKCAC, 100 Davis Drive, Warsaw. Benefits Ion Center for Violence Prevention. Free hot dogs, cotton candy, drinks, games and local resources. Family-friendly. Free.

FESTIVAL: Cincy Brew Ha-Ha, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Sawyer Point Park, 801 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown. Benefits the Cure Starts Now. America's largest beer & comedy festival returns with over 75 beers, ciders and wine along with 80 comedians on three stages. Free admission. $5 wristband gives you access to purchase beer. cincybrewhaha.org .

FESTIVAL: Germania Oktoberfest, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Germania Park, 3529 W. Kemper Road, Colerain Township. Celebrating 50 years. Features German food, live German music, dancing, games for the kids, games of chance and skill for adults, imported German goods. $5. germaniasociety.com .

FESTIVAL: St. Ignatius Loyola IGGYFest, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Sunday, 5222 North Bend Road, Green Township. Food, drinks, games, raffles, gambling, kids games and more. Live music Friday: Grace Scott Band. Saturday: DV8. Sunday: Dreamboat Annie. 513-661-6565; sainti.org .

FILM: Movies Under Moonlight: "Sing 2," dusk, Fernbank Park, 50 Thornton Ave., Sayler Park. Kid-friendly activities start at 6 p.m. Food trucks and concessions on site. Free. greatparks.org .

MUSIC: Fifth & Vine Live, 7-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., Downtown. Friday: Naked Karate Girls. Saturday: Sophie B. Hawkins. Free. myfountainsquare.com .

MUSIC: Friday Flow: Love Street, 6-10 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org .

MUSIC: Live at the Levee: Trailer Park Floosies, 7-9 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free. newportonthelevee.com .

MUSIC: Bluegrass Night with Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass, 7-9 p.m., Fibonacci Brewing Co., 1445 Compton Road, Mount Healthy. Free.

MUSIC: Kentucky Headhunters, Lori's Roadhouse.

MUSIC: The Claudettes, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With the Electric Indigo.

RECREATION: Rubber Duck Regatta Quacky Games, noon, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Local companies compete in variety of games. Free.

THEATER ENDING: Rent, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. Runs July 16-Aug. 26. 859-957-1940; thecarnegie.com .

Saturday, Aug. 27

ART: ArtFest on Main, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., S. Main St., Springboro. Rain or shine. Kids activities, beer and wine, food trucks, live music and more.

ART: OUR Block Party, 3-10 p.m., PAR-Projects, 1662 Hoffner St., Northside. Art market with handmade goods, live music with Patterns of Chaos, Daniel Moss, Siri Imani with Jess Lamb & the Factory, beer and wine garden. In collaboration with ISH Festival, Free admission. parprojects.com .

CHARITY: Hope for the Hills: Fundraiser for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief, 1-4 p.m., Knox Joseph Distillery at OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine. Food, drinks, music and art. Benefits Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and CANE Kitchen. $100, $20 for students and minors with adults. hopeforthehills.net .

COMEDY: Helltown Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside. With Katherine Blandford, Holly Ballantine, Luke Capasso and Reid Faylor. Hosted by Wayne Memmott and Bridget Denman. bombsawaycomedy.com .

FAMILY: Kids Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Veterans Park, 6239 Harrison Ave., Green Township. greentwp.org .

FESTIVALS: Hamiltonpalooza, noon-6 p.m., Downtown Hamilton and Marcum Park. Vendors, food, entertainment and more. Family-friendly. hamilton-ohio-com .

FESTIVALS: Sayler Park Oktoberfest, 3-11 p.m., Nelson Sayler Memorial Park, 6600 Gracely Drive, Sayler Park. Live music, German food and beer. Free admission. facebook.com .

MUSIC: Keehner Park Concert Series: Sound Body Jazz Orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Township. Free. westchesteroh.org .

MUSIC: Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Riverbend Music Center. With DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, Fedd the God.

RECREATION: Redlegs Run, 8 a.m., Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. 5K, 10K, 1-mile run and Gapper's Kids Fun Run. Participants receive race T-shirt, unique race bib, professional chip-timing with live results, entry to post-race party in First Star Fan Zone, race photo, custom race medal and one view level ticket to Reds vs. Pirates game on Sept. 12. Benefits the Reds Community Fund. reds.com .

SHOPPING: Black Owned Market, 4-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, Downtown.

SHOPPING: Night Lewks 3, 7 p.m.-midnight, Hexagon House, 1590 Glen Armand Ave., Northside. After dark pop-up market with curated vintage items, handmade jewelry, artisan wares. Runway show at 10 p.m. Live music, food and drinks. Free. eventbrite.com .

SHOPPING: Frame Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Enter via DeWitt entrance. shop frames of all sizes and shapes.

SPORTS: FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, West End. Hell Is Real match. fccincinnati.com .

SPORTS: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams preseason game, 6 p.m., Paycor Stadium. bengals.com .

THEATER ENDING SOON: Little Shop of Horrors, Lyric Theater, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. Meek floral assistant stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," after his coworker crush. This version of the play contains new music arrangements and a new sexy twist. Runs Aug. 19-27. 513-425-7140; middletownlyric.org .

THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Civic Center Amphitheatre, 4350 Aicholtz Road, Union Township. Free.

THEATER ENDING: Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. Ends Aug. 27. 859-957-1940; thecarnegie.com .

Sunday, Aug. 28

CHARITY: The Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, 8 a.m., Cincinnati Public Landing, Mehring Way, Downtown. Open water swim across the Ohio River and back. Benefits Adventure Crew. adventurecrew.org .

FILM: Czech Film Mini-Festival, 2-5 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton. Includes long and short Czech movies Sundays through Sept. 11.

MUSIC: Concert in the Park Series: My Brother's Keeper, 6-8 p.m., Nisbet Park, 126 Karl Brown Way, Loveland. May 22: Harmonics. Aug. 28: My Brother's Keeper. Sept. 18: Tom the Torpedoes. Free. lovinlifeloveland.com .

MUSIC: The Damned, Bogart's.

MUSIC: Imagine Dragons, Riverbend Music Center. With Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

THEATER: Shakespeare in the Park, 7 p.m., Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Ave., Mount Washington. Free.

THEATER ENDING: George Remus: A New Musical, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. Runs Aug. 13-28. 859-957-1940; thecarnegie.com .

THEATER ENDING: Sunrise Coven, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. This new, sharp comedy speaks to anyone who’s fought their way back from rock bottom, who’s longed to subvert exploitative systems, and who believes that compassion and community care have the power to change the world. Runs Aug. 12-28. $5-$40.

Looking ahead

CHARITY: Serenading with Southwest Ohio Philharmonic (SWOP), Sept. 17, Joe Barr American Legion Post 194, Reading Road, Mason. Live music with the Mistics, appetizers, raffles, silent auction and more. Cash bar. Benefits SWOP. Ticket sales end Sept. 1. $80, $70 veterans and active military. swophil.org .

CHARITY: Celebrating Our Beloved Community: Walk Our Blocks, Sept. 15, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Dinner, program and awards. Benefits OTR Community Housing. $75. otrch.org .

CHARITY: Freedom Fund Banquet, Oct. 1, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Benefits Cincinnati NAACP. Ticket sales end Sept. 16. $85. cincinnatinaacp.com .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Things to do this week: Concerts and events happening Aug. 22-28