How to clean an air fryer
AIR fryers are a great way to cook up a quick meal, and they can also help cut down on the amount of oil you use.
But what's the best way to clean it once you're done cooking up a storm? Here's all you need to know.
Keeping all your home's kitchen appliances clean and in working order may not sound like fun, but it's really important to make sure you cook food in a hygienic environment.
Thankfully, we've got all manner of cleaning hacks and tips to make sure you're covered across the kitchen.
Air fryers are such a convenient little device, but you may be wondering how you're actually supposed to clean it.
Thankfully, it's really easy to do by using the following steps.
Unplug it
This is really important as you don't want water splashing around on the electrics, especially when it's plugged in.
Ensure it's turned off and unplugged and that it has cooled completely before you start giving it a once over.
Give removable parts a clean
Now it's time to pull out the pan, tray and basket.
These bits can be washed like the rest of your dishes, with dish soap and water.
They can also normally be placed in the dishwasher, if you have one, but check with the manufacturer beforehand.
Wipe down the main unit
It's very important that you don't immerse the fryer in water, as this could damage it.
For this part of the fryer, simply use a damp cloth to wipe down the control panel and the whole unit to rid it off greasy stains and food spatter.
Check the device's heating coil
Every time you use the fryer, make sure you check its heating coil.
This can normally be found at the top of it.
If there's any residue or oil on it, make sure that it is unplugged and has had time to cool, then wipe it with a dish brush or a damp cloth.
Dry and put back together
Once the device has been cleaned, towel dry all the parts or allow them to air dry.
After that, simply reassemble it so it's ready to use again!
How does an air fryer work?
Despite its name, air fryers don't actually fry food as hot oil isn't used.
The appliance operates something like a convection oven.
Hot air is created by the heating element which is circulated around the food by a fan.
The meat or vegetables you put in there are held up in the basket, and this allows the - very - hot air to move round all sides of it.
Through this process, you can ensure your food is browned and crispy without having to use much oil, though you may use some to prevent food from sticking to the basket.
