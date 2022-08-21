Read full article on original website
Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for a Decorah man accused of killing his father, have filed a motion to push back an upcoming murder trial. Aaron Whittles has requested a continuance in his murder trial. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, police said witnesses told them...
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LInn County Attorney’s Office has concluded an officer-involved shooting from last month was justified and criminal charges against the officers are not warranted. The conclusion comes after an investigation into the July 30 incident in which two Cedar Rapids police officers shot 23-year-old...
Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Cedar Rapids gun violence remains steady despite efforts to reverse the trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are growing increasingly frustrated with gun violence in the city. Data so far this year shows shootings on pace to match last year, that’s despite broad efforts to reduce it. “I’m disturbed with each incident of gun violence,” said Police Chief Wayne...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital

It's to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate and redesign the district's middle and high schools over the next decade.
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history.
Cyber security remains a concern as students head back to school
Cyber security remains a concern as students head back to school

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack

The current and former governor of Florida will go head-to-head in the November election. Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial. A Decorah man charged with killing his father now wants his trial pushed back.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight.
US to send more military assistance to Ukraine
US to send more military assistance to Ukraine

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
Marion names new Fire Chief
Marion names new Fire Chief

22-year-old Nathan Gilmore now faces first-degree murder in the killing of Angela Bradbury.
Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board is set to vote on one of the biggest bond proposals in state history, but not all parents said they could afford the price tag that comes with it. “We moved up here because it was more affordable, but this...
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school.
Back to school 2022 photos
Back to school 2022 photos

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.
