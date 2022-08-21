Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition
Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits practice with possible injury
Harris left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent injury and didn't return, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Harris walked off without assistance while talking to training staff. Should he miss the team's final preseason game Friday versus the Raiders, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery would likely get most of the first-team snaps. All three took snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense in last week's exhibition win over Carolina, with Harris getting the start and the first carry.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Making progress
The Cowboys feel "really good" about Gallup (knee) and chose not to move him to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. A bunch of players coming back from major surgery were moved from active/PUP to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, clearing up a roster spot while ruling them out for the first four games of the regular season. Gallup wasn't one of those, though the Cowboys technically can still make the move until the third and final round of cuts (Tues., Aug. 30). Despite essentially ruling himself out for Week 1 already, Gallup has a shot to avoid reserve/PUP and the automatic four-game absence. The Cowboys certainly could use him, with James Washington (foot) out until at least late September and rookie Jalen Tolbert looking mediocre in two preseason appearances.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Bears' Byron Pringle: Remains sidelined
Pringle (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Pringle has been dealing with the injury for just over two weeks, and his availability for Saturday's preseason finale versus the Browns is still up in the air. The 28-year-old's continued absence from practice could hurt his case for earning a prominent role in the Bears' receiving corps to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection: Where does Jalen Reagor fit in crowded picture at WR? Who plays safety?
In just a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to finalize their 53-man roster and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Philadelphia has a talented roster, yet there are still spots on this squad that are up for grabs. The second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns added...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
CBS Sports
Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts
Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could be ready soon
Shepard (Achilles) has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before Week 1, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. If he isn't activated before Week 1, the veteran slot receiver will be ineligible for the Giants' first four games. Activation therefore would imply that the team expects him to be ready at some point in September, if not for the regular-season opener. There's some question about Shepard's role and usage even if he's cleared soon, as rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has been the No. 3 receiver and main slot guy with the first-team offense this summer. If that continues, Shepard could still get on the field as a sub for starters Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, a duo that's long on talent but perhaps short on durability and consistency. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record believes Shepard has a shot to be ready for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Could miss start of season
Ellis (pelvis) may not be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Coach John Tortorella told reporters, "If you're asking me right now, I doubt it," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Ellis was originally considered questionable for the start of training camp but it seems his long-term pelvic injury...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver rankings updated as Draft Day looms
Wide receiver saw a ton of turnover this offseason, with big names like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, and Amari Cooper (among others!) finding new homes for the 2022 season. Which lends some real uncertainty to a position that for a long time has been viewed as a safe harbor for Fantasy drafters. If you didn't love the running backs on the board when you were picking, you could generally find a wide receiver you feel pretty confident in, but that isn't necessarily the case anymore.
CBS Sports
Justin Jefferson says he's more versatile than Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals WR's claims: 'We don't play alike'
While he was smiling, there was a sense of seriousness to Justin Jefferson when told of Ja'Marr Chase's recent comments that he stole Chase's moves once he entered the NFL in 2020. While the comments could be seen as fire starters, Chase and Jefferson have a close bond that included their time as teammates at LSU. Together with Joe Burrow, the duo helped the Tigers capture a national championship in 2019 before enjoying successful starts in Minnesota and Cincinnati.
Comments / 0