Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Tossed from Wednesday's contest
Arenado was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Cubs for arguing a called check-swing strike three, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Arenado was called out on a check swing by the home plate umpire to end the third inning, and the third baseman will head to the clubhouse early after disputing the call. The 31-year-old finished the contest 0-for-2 and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
Mets push back Jacob deGrom's next start, and the star righty won't face Yankees in Subway Series
New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will not start on Tuesday against the Yankees as he was originally expected to do. Instead, the Mets announced that Taijuan Walker will get the nod on Tuesday while deGrom will slot in against the Colorado Rockies on either Thursday or Friday, according to the New York Post.
Padres' Jose Castillo: Joining big-league club
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 due to numerous injuries but will join the Friars on Tuesday with Yu Darvish placed on the paternity list. Castillo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings with El Paso this year.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Jimenez (elbow) isn't starting Wednesday against Baltimore. Jimenez was hit by a pitch late in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles, but he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. Whether he's available off the bench Wednesday remains to be seen, but Jose Abreu will serve as the designated hitter while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base.
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL・
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Pham (back) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The 34-year-old left Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and will miss at least one game. Xander Bogaerts also exited the contest with back spasms and won't be available Wednesday, so Boston is likely to make a roster move to add a position player. Pham also sat out Saturday's contest with a back issue, and the Red Sox may be more cautious with the injury this time around.
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent back to minors
Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's win over the Mets. Florial entered as a defensive replacement late in Tuesday's contest but didn't register a plate appearance. The 24-year-old was promoted by New York last week and appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and four strikeouts.
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Suffers ribcage injury
Brosseau left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to right rib cage discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He struck out in his lone at-bat before departing. Brosseau appeared to be in pain on a couple of his swings early on, and was spotted grabbing his side on his way back to the dugout. Luis Urias replaced Brosseau at third base.
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Headed back to minors
The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. As expected, Liberatore was returned to the minors after the Cardinals designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He appeared out of the bullpen in the Cardinals' 13-3 win in Game 2, covering the final 2.2 innings of the contest and striking out three batters while allowing two earned runs on three hits and no walks. The rookie now sports a 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across his first 29.2 innings in the majors.
