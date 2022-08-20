ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

History maker! Harry Kane sets a new Premier League goal-scoring record for most strikes at a single club... as Joe Cole backs the England skipper to surpass Alan Shearer as the competition's all-time leading marksman

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Cole has backed Harry Kane to become the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer after he made history during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

Kane became the leading scorer for a single Premier League club as his 64th minute finish was the forward's 185th league strike for Spurs, as he overtook Sergio Aguero’s 184 goals for Man City in the Premier League.

He nodded home an Ivan Perisic flick-on from a corner to give Spurs all three points in North London and send Antonio Conte's side top of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbVFA_0hPG9vgA00
Harry Kane became the leading scorer for a single Premier League club in Saturday's 1-0 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMRrc_0hPG9vgA00
The England captain's first of 185 league goals was against Sunderland back in April 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1ejf_0hPG9vgA00
Joe Cole has tipped to Kane to beat Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 league goals

The England captain continues to close in on Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 strikes and former Chelsea star Cole backed Kane to go past the legendary forward.

He told BT Sport: 'I think he’ll get Alan’s record. I really do. He scores all types of goals, a wonderful player.

'We’re very lucky to have him in this country. A lot of the Tottenham players looked a bit leggy the last couple of weeks.'

Kane, who celebrated the tenth anniversary of his Premier League debut this week, has scored the 185 league goals goals in just 282 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPLhz_0hPG9vgA00
Kane has won the Golden Boot three times while his most prolific season was in 2017-18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I8s9_0hPG9vgA00
The Spurs talisman has struck up a productive relationship with Son Heung-Min over the years

His first Premier League goal came against Sunderland in April 2014, while his most prolific year was 2017-18 when he netted 30 times in just 37 games.

He has won the Golden Boot on three separate occasions, which is one behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who won the award four times.

Saturday's winner was also Kane’s 250th goal for Spurs as he advanced to within 16 goals of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham record.

Kane started the season on 183 league goals, joint with Wayne Rooney before he moved level with Aguero after netting in Spurs’ fiery 2-2 draw with Chelsea last Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiUx8_0hPG9vgA00
Cole (R) said on BT Sport that 'we're very lucky to have him in this country' when praising Kane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALqQR_0hPG9vgA00
Kane went past Sergio Aguero's 184 league goals for Man City with Saturday's finish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBWzD_0hPG9vgA00
His 64th minute winner against Wolves was also Spurs' 1,000th Premier League goal 

The 29-year-old also featured three times for Norwich City in the Premier League during the 2012-13 season but failed to net for the Canaries.

Leicester City have been Kane’s favoured opponents, as the striker has scored 17 times in 14 games against the Foxes, while he has also netted 13 against both Everton and north London rivals Arsenal.

The only Premier League team he hasn’t scored against are Brentford, with the England skipper failing to net in two appearances against Thomas Frank’s side last season.

His winner on Saturday lunchtime was also Spurs’ 1,000th Premier League goal as they become just the fifth team to reach that tally - it is perhaps fitting that Kane was the one to help them reach the milestone.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig join Inter Milan in the chase to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan - with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Roma also interested in the 23-year-old centre back

RB Leipzig have joined Inter Milan asking about Trevoh Chalobah on loan. The Chelsea defender, who has four years left on his contract and the club do not want to sell permanently, is also wanted by Premier League rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa, as well as Serie A side Roma, managed by ex-Blues boss Jose Mourinho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Chelsea from Barcelona hits a stumbling block, with the £25.3m price-tag 'creating issues'

Chelsea and Barcelona are still yet to agree a transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. Aubameyang has emerged as a target for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel keen to strengthen his front line ahead of the transfer window closing, and they have entered into negotiations with the Catalan giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Joe Cole
Daily Mail

'Please excuse my language': Marcus Rashford apologises for swearing after scoring Man United's winner against Liverpool... as England star laughs off his passionate celebration for being in the 'heat of the moment'

Marcus Rashford has apologised for swearing after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool, as he laughed off his passionate celebration as being in the 'heat of the moment'. The 24-year-old looked to be at his best once again against Jurgen Klopp's side, netting what would turn out to be the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal agree to send Nicolas Pepe out on a season-long loan to Nice after Gunners' £72m club-record signing is set to complete move in coming days after falling out of favour under Arteta

Arsenal have agreed to send club-record signing Nicolas Pepe out on loan to French side Nice. The winger, 27, has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates since his £72million move from Lille in the summer of 2019 and Sportsmail understands that he will complete his straight loan switch in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Forgotten man Dele Alli is set for his third club in a year as Frank Lampard confirms Besiktas move is 'very advanced', with Turks also closing in on Bournemouth winger Siriki Dembele

Dele Alli is closing in on a move to his third club in a year as he was left out of Everton's Carabao Cup match day squad against Fleetwood Town. The midfielder is set to join Turkish side Besiktas as a move is being finalised. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#The Premier League#Tottenham#Spurs#Chelsea#Sunderland#Arsenal
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are set to finalise a £4m agreement for Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo... but the striker will immediately head to Olympiacos - Evangelos Marinakis' sister club - on loan

Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiacos on loan. Olympiacos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Let me entertain you! England coach Brendon McCullum plays Robbie Williams to inspire his team as captain Ben Stokes backs Zak Crawley and Ollie Robinson to find their rhythm in pivotal second Test against South Africa

The music that provided a mellow soundtrack to England’s practice at Old Trafford ahead of this pivotal second Test was hardly in keeping with their all-out aggressive approach. There was Toto, John Denver, Foreigner and John Farnham on a ‘dad rock’ retro playlist provided by Brendon McCullum’s boombox that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges England World Cup hopefuls to put their names forward for selection in the weeks leading up to the tournament, with the Three Lions boss having to use the start of the season to scout players

Gareth Southgate has called for England's World Cup hopefuls to put their name forward in the final weeks before the squad is named on October 21. England will play two more friendlies - against Italy at the San Siro before hosting Germany at Wembley - before the World Cup, but are short of preparation time because of the unusual nature of the tournament taking place mid-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's calm, physical, athletic... he reminds me of Patrice Evra': Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on Man United's Tyrell Malacia after his full debut against Liverpool... and admits Luke Shaw will now struggle to get back into the team

Rio Ferdinand has compared Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United legend Patrice Evra after the full back shone on his first start for the club against Liverpool on Monday. Malacia had found himself behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order for the opening two games of the season. But after impressing off the bench against Brentford, he was given the nod to play ahead of the Englishman at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ike Ugbo came through Chelsea's ranks with Mason Mount and Reece James... after failing to play for the first team he's now thriving in France and ready to 'shock' with Canada at the World Cup

When World Cup-bound former Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo was a kid growing up in Canada mentions of anything to do with their national team and major tournaments were hard to find. 'Football wasn't so big in Canada then,' remembered striker Ugbo, now at French Ligue 1 club Troyes. 'And there...
WORLD
Daily Mail

A hero's welcome! UFC star Leon Edwards is given a rousing reception after arriving back in the UK following his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman as 'Rocky' is serenaded by fans and hailed as 'champ'

British UFC star Leon Edwards was given a champion's welcome as he arrived back in the UK with a welterweight world title belt following his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman on Saturday night. Edwards delivered one of the most iconic moments in UFC history to stun Usman in Salt Lake...
UFC
Daily Mail

Champions League dream and nightmare draws: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will want to avoid Real Madrid and Pot 3's big names while hoping to be paired with Ajax... but it's not plain sailing for Man City in Pot 1 either

The 32-team line up for this season's Champions League group stage is almost complete, with the final three spots up for grabs in Wednesday night's play-off second legs. Once those fixtures - Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt, Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen, PSV vs Rangers - have reached a conclusion, the group stage draw will take place at 5pm BST on Thursday 25 August.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'There would be too much damage, he couldn't work in TV anymore!': Paulo Costa insists Jake Paul should stick to fighting wrestlers after he branded Brazilian's fight with Luke Rockhold 'embarrassing'

Paulo Costa has warned Jake Paul that he would no longer be able to work in TV if they fought, such would be the extent of the damage caused. The Brazilian was slammed by the YouTuber-turned-boxer for his fight against Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278. Both...
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

556K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy