nodawaynews.com
Senior Center receives good news
At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, August 17, Vice President Joe Baumli announced the senior center was going to receive the Lions Club International Hunger Grant which will be used to purchase a new walk-in cooler for the facility. The grant undertaken by Maryville Host Lion PID WR...
nodawaynews.com
Library sees growth during summer reading program
The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018. “We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore to receive 4-H Blessings Box
The Holt County 4-H Club will give a “blessings box” to be placed in Skidmore outside of Newton Hall. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. Skidmore is looking for sponsors, including groups, organizations or individuals, to fill the box so goods can be distributed each month. Sponsors can sponsor or donate as often as they would like.
nodawaynews.com
August 18, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
nodawaynews.com
Ambulance district moves forward with protocol provider app
At the August 10 Nodaway County Ambulance Meeting, the board approved for use of a Paramedic Protocol Provider app at the cost of $750. The board decided to go with the generic version versus a branded one at $2,500. The app will allow employees to have all of their protocols on their phone, versus having to look at them through a book.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest announces presidential search input sessions
John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the university’s presidential search committee has announced public sessions where individuals will have opportunities to provide input regarding the process. The Regents last month selected Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
kq2.com
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
northwestmoinfo.com
Holt County U.S. Route 159 to Close Next Week
A pavement improvement project will close Holt County U.S. Route 159 for three days next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which will close the roadway from Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. U.S. Route 159 will close from...
DeKalb Co. woman hospitalized after pickup overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Josephine M. Kilgore, 20, Maysville, was southbound on Route EE just north of NE Grindstone four and one half miles north of Cameron.
nodawaynews.com
Graham Street Fair is a ‘Field of Dreams’
The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27. The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:. • Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Involved in Single Vehicle Accident North of Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) – A Maysville woman was involved in a single vehicle accident just four and a half miles north of Cameron on Route EE. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in the accident report that just after 9 P.M. 20-year-old Josephine M. Kilgore was heading southbound on Route EE, when her vehicle travelled off the East side of the roadway.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
kq2.com
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are searching for a missing person, Klarissa J. Newman. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office describes Newman as 38 years old, 5' 10" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Newman was last seen at the Agency Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in a Silver...
northwestmoinfo.com
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
