Moab City Mayor Joette Langianese and City Manager Carly Castle jumped on the airwaves during This Week in Moab on Monday to discuss the major flooding event that disrupted local infrastructure. Learn more about the incident response, as well as their thoughts on the future. “All the climate models indicate there will be more severe storms [and] that we’ll get our precipitation kind of all at once,” says Castle. “So we might be reckoning with a new normal. And that means we need to take a hard look at our infrastructure – both natural infrastructure and built infrastructure – to determine what kind of mitigation we could develop in order to keep the floods from being so devastating.” Tune in.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO