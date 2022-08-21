ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Flood aftermath: 2 Grand County homes likely destroyed, others damaged

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County authorities are getting a better idea of the impact to communities surrounding Moab after a weekend flash flood. Bill Hulse, the county’s building inspector, told KUTV 2News Wednesday nearly two dozen homes within the county sustained damage from the flood Saturday that resulted from a heavy rainstorm over the nearby La Sal mountains.
WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood Moab Utah Saturday Night

Heavy weekend rains and flash flooding in the Moab, Utah area caused cars to float right down Main Street after over an inch of rain fell in a period of about 20 minutes. At one point, the water was around three feet deep along Main Street in Moab which caused countless businesses to close. Below we will take a look at several videos that show the shocking results from rainfall that comes along maybe once in 100 years.
Moab campground manager faces uncertain future after destructive flood

Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — New estimates show Moab’s “100-year flood” caused at least $10 million in damage just to the city’s infrastructure. That’s aside from the damage to private properties and businesses, which was still being calculated Monday. At Up the Creek Campground, Brad...
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
Moab City’s Mayor and Manager on Major Flooding – This Week in Moab

Moab City Mayor Joette Langianese and City Manager Carly Castle jumped on the airwaves during This Week in Moab on Monday to discuss the major flooding event that disrupted local infrastructure. Learn more about the incident response, as well as their thoughts on the future. “All the climate models indicate there will be more severe storms [and] that we’ll get our precipitation kind of all at once,” says Castle. “So we might be reckoning with a new normal. And that means we need to take a hard look at our infrastructure – both natural infrastructure and built infrastructure – to determine what kind of mitigation we could develop in order to keep the floods from being so devastating.” Tune in.
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
