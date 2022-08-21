Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Flood aftermath: 2 Grand County homes likely destroyed, others damaged
GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County authorities are getting a better idea of the impact to communities surrounding Moab after a weekend flash flood. Bill Hulse, the county’s building inspector, told KUTV 2News Wednesday nearly two dozen homes within the county sustained damage from the flood Saturday that resulted from a heavy rainstorm over the nearby La Sal mountains.
WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood Moab Utah Saturday Night
Heavy weekend rains and flash flooding in the Moab, Utah area caused cars to float right down Main Street after over an inch of rain fell in a period of about 20 minutes. At one point, the water was around three feet deep along Main Street in Moab which caused countless businesses to close. Below we will take a look at several videos that show the shocking results from rainfall that comes along maybe once in 100 years.
Massive cleanup effort underway after flash flooding in Moab
In what is being called a "hundred-year flood," businesses, homeowners and others in Moab are picking up the pieces.
KUTV
Gov. Spencer Cox declares State of Emergency for southern Utah towns affected by flooding
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared a State of Emergency in response to flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. He said in a press release on Tuesday that the declaration raises awareness of the dangers of flash flooding and allows the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Moab campground manager faces uncertain future after destructive flood
Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — New estimates show Moab’s “100-year flood” caused at least $10 million in damage just to the city’s infrastructure. That’s aside from the damage to private properties and businesses, which was still being calculated Monday. At Up the Creek Campground, Brad...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kzmu.org
Moab City’s Mayor and Manager on Major Flooding – This Week in Moab
Moab City Mayor Joette Langianese and City Manager Carly Castle jumped on the airwaves during This Week in Moab on Monday to discuss the major flooding event that disrupted local infrastructure. Learn more about the incident response, as well as their thoughts on the future. “All the climate models indicate there will be more severe storms [and] that we’ll get our precipitation kind of all at once,” says Castle. “So we might be reckoning with a new normal. And that means we need to take a hard look at our infrastructure – both natural infrastructure and built infrastructure – to determine what kind of mitigation we could develop in order to keep the floods from being so devastating.” Tune in.
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson. They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border. All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
AOL Corp
BASE jumper plunges to his death in ‘rugged and hazardous’ valley, Utah officials say
A man died while BASE jumping into a Utah valley, deputies said. The 32-year-old man went BASE jumping near Parriott Mesa on Wednesday, July 20, the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said. BASE jumpers parachute from a high structure or cliff. The man crashed into a slope and...
Comments / 0