The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018. “We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO