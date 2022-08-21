Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Library sees growth during summer reading program
The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018. “We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”
Graham Street Fair is a ‘Field of Dreams’
The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27. The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:. • Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin...
August 18, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
