The Queen has had a jam sandwich every day since she was five years old, her former chef reveals

By Hannah Mcdonald For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Queen has had a jam sandwich every day since she was five years old, her former private chef has revealed.

Darren McGrady was Queen Elizabeth's personal chef for 15 years, as well as Princess Diana's and Princes William and Harry's.

Mr McGrady posted a video to his Youtube channel - which has 226,000 subscribers - about how to recreate your own royal afternoon tea at home and the types of sandiwches that would be on offer at Buckingham Palace.

The chef, who has worked at the palace since he was a young boy, spoke of the garden parties that would be held there, with 6,000 people in attendance.

However the royal chefs only had to cater for the royal tea tent and there was one sandwich staple that always had to be on the menu.

This delicacy was the 'jam penny' - which The Queen was served as a little girl and has eaten for Afternoon Tea ever since, said Mr McGrady.

The Queen has had a jam sandwich every day since she was five years old, her former private chef Darren McGrady revealed in a Youtube video
Mr McGrady said one of the sandwiches served at royal garden parties had to be the jam penny - a jam and butter sandwich - which he said The Queen has had since she was a little girl and for afternoon tea ever since

He said the timeless recipe was 'just bread and jam with a little butter, usually strawberry jam.

'We'd make the jam at Balmoral Castle with gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens.'

In the video he then sandiwched the jam and butter slice together and cut into circles, adding: 'They were called pennies, after the size of the old English penny.'

Other popular afternoon tea sandwich fillings included tomato and cheese, and cucumber with mint cream cheese.

In the video he said: 'They were called pennies, after the size of the old English penny' and that other royal sandwich filling favourites were cucumber with mint cream cheese, and tomato and cheese

In the comments one viewer said: 'The weird thing is, going school in England anyone who had jam sandwiches was called poor!

'And here I am finding out The Queen eats them, wish I could show the bullies this haha!

'A lot of that food seems so simple but just is reminder there’s so much naturally nice things no need for all this Just Eat and Deliveroo!'

However not everyone was a fan, with someone saying: 'The Queen has eaten a jam sandwich every day since she was a kid.

'A bloody jam sandwich? Boring! If I was queen I’d definitely be more boujee than that.'

