ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Fire crews battled a house fire in Atascadero

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZTLb_0hPG7xwY00

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Atascadero at the 4800 block of Miramon Avenue.

The incident was reported at 12:40 P.M.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found the backyard of a home engulfed in flames that were also impacting the attic.

Firefighters battled the blaze from both the interior and exterior at the same time. They were able to control it within 22 minutes.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services said all residents of the home were accounted for and are safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Arson Task Force is assisting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Emergency Services#San Luis#Accident#Atascadero Fire#Arson Task Force
Paso Robles Daily News

New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property

Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy