Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers

Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July.

While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moments after the Chargers had taken a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter, Turpin returned the ensuing kick-off 98-yards for the Cowboys' first score of the evening. Receiving the kick a few steps in front of the goal line, Turpin cut the middle of the field before turning on the jets and went untouched into the endzone.

Turpin's impressive outing Saturday night could potentially lead to a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man active roster when they open the 2022 season in a few weeks.

The Cowboys are already dealing with injuries to wide-outs Michael Gallup, James Washington, Noah Brown, and CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas has been rumored to be in the market for a veteran receiver to add to their depleted corp. Last week, former All-Pro Antonio Brown seemed to be offering his services to the Cowboys, telling owner Jerry Jones to "call him."