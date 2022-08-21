Read full article on original website
Dealpickle222
4d ago
He didn't know anything about Gabby he definitely doesn't know anything about this case. Why would a tipster contact Dogg in Hawaii, what could he do??
Autopsy confirms Tahoe teen's death after family issues emotional statement
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the body found submerged in a vehicle at Tahoe’s Prosser Creek Reservoir is missing teenager Kiely Rodni.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found
After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
Body cam video released of officer shooting man armed with sword who was allegedly holding his family hostage in Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – Body camera video has now been released of the Aug. 10 incident in Sacramento where a sword-wielding suspect who was allegedly holding his own family hostage was shot by an officer. Sacramento police said the incident started just before 1 a.m. at a home along Dragonfly Circle. Officers responded to the scene and learned that a man, later identified as Isaiah Gardner, was armed with a sword and had barricaded himself in his home. With his wife and children allegedly not being allowed to leave, SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team were called to help. A hostage rescue...
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
kubaradio.com
2 Suspects Arrested after Alleged Assaults of Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputies
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Undersheriff reports 2 suspects are facing multiple charges, including DUI & assault on a peace officer, in 2 separate incidents. The first was shortly after 9:00 Sunday night when deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Walton & Lincoln in Yuba City, to a report of a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was still running. 21-year-old Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr. was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” and “became combative” when approached by deputies. According to The Appeal-Democrat, he kicked and pushed the deputies before being arrested.
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
Son Stole Dad’s Cash While Leaving Body to Decompose in Recliner Chair for Years, Police Say
A man who died in July is suspected of having left his father’s body to rot for years in order to get hold of his money, authorities say. Randall Freer, 63, died last month in Jackson, California, after suffering an undisclosed medical condition, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Stark said. When a deputy was dispatched to carry out a next-of-kin notification at Freer’s father’s home in Wallace, California, he heard what sounded like a fan running. Peering through the window, the deputy saw a body sitting in a recliner. Stark said the advanced state of decomposition suggested the man...
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
Bystander catches woman allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle in Walmart parking lot
SACRAMENTO - A woman credits a bystander for preventing two women from stealing her vehicle's catalytic converter. The victim said the incident happened in the middle of the day outside of Walmart at Delta Shores shopping center. She says a woman was under her car, trying to cut out the catalytic converter using a reciprocating saw when Doug Demaschen said he noticed what was happening. He then began yelling at the woman, took pictures of her, and eventually scared her off before she could finish the job. The woman got into a waiting car that was driven by another woman and drove off. "I had a cat converter stolen off my car in March. Cost me a lot of money. And the thing is, that we got to stop this if we don't do anything, no one else is going to do anything," he said.Since the victim posted the photos and the license plate of the car on Facebook, she has been contacted by people who identified the woman. She passed the information along to the police.Some people who commented on the post say they recognize the saw as being stolen as well.
Nevada County Sheriff on search for Kiely Rodni: 'Tracking underwater is extremely difficult'
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Prosser Creek Reservoir was extensively searched before a private dive team found Kiely Rodni's car 55 feet from shore on Sunday. "We had divers, not necessarily in Prosser, up until the days they were there," said Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown when asked how Adventures with Purpose divers found Kiely's car after multiple law enforcement searches came up empty. ...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Former Couple Missing Since Music, Car Show Found Dead
Juan Almanza Zavala and Janette Pantoja never returned home after attending a music festival August 6 in Reno, Nevada. They were found dead on August 17.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Foley Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Combie Road [Nevada County, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Cascade Crossing Road. The incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Combie Road and Cascade Crossing Road. According to police, Foley was riding on his Harley Davidson Sportster at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn...
Dog escapes from Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday where they helped save a dog, according to the fire department. Firefighters said when they responded to the home located at 3421 Jola Circle at around 5 a.m. they saw a good amount of smoke outside the home. The owners […]
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 99
GRIDLEY, Calif. - One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after being hit by a car on Highway 99 in Butte County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Gridley, just south of Highway 162. The CHP told Action News Now a passenger on a...
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
