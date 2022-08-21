Read full article on original website
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live. People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.
