ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Students With Full Backpacks

By Kate Dalton
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students and families are spending their last summer weekend preparing for the classroom.

Dozens of students and their families made their final school supply stop at “The Calvary Chapel of Joplin” this afternoon.

Today was the church’s 17th Annual Family Day and Free Back-to-School Giveaway.

The church partnered with “The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County” and “Bright Futures Joplin,” to ensure every student is starting the school year off with a full, brand-new backpack.

“You can see the happy – the faces of the kids, that excitement of getting new supplies and stuff. I remember being a young kid, how fun and exciting that was to go get a new backpack,” said Lt. Marty Norris of The Jasper & Newton County Salvation Army.

“You know, there’s something great about picking out your own supplies, and so, we let them shop and they can pick out the colors of the notebooks and the, you know, the backpacks, you know, and just give them the best start that they can have,” said Russ Hibbard, Assistant Pastor of The Calvary Chapel of Joplin

All Joplin students will be making their way back to the classroom on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Back to school block party for Noel kids

NOEL, Mo. — Kids in one small Southwest Missouri town enjoy a “summer farewell” event before heading back to school next week. Noel Elementary hosted its annual back to school community block party this evening (8/19). The downtown event brought out hundreds; all taking part in the many activities and events. One business in Noel […]
NOEL, MO
Four States Home Page

MSSU Freshman getting involved on campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest lions to the MSSU pride are making big decisions today. Like what club, church or Greek life group they want to join this semester. The annual “Campus Craze” event is always held on the Sunday before classes start, to help students learn all Joplin has to offer – on campus […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Class is in session for 900 new members of Gorilla Nation

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Class is already in session for the newest additions to gorilla nation. Sunday was Gorilla Warm-Up for students at Pittsburg State University. It’s the first part of the Gorilla Gateway class which is part of the Pitt State pathway general education class. Here students were able to meet the others in their […]
Four States Home Page

Airsoft enthusiasts prepare for big military simulation

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Volunteers who love with the military simulation sport of “Airsoft,” spend their weekend preparing a Northeast Oklahoma park for a big event. More than a dozen people from around the four states, some traveling over two hundred miles, spent the weekend at “D-Day Adventure Park” in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. Volunteers spent Friday through […]
WYANDOTTE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Education
City
Jasper, MO
Joplin, MO
Sports
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Four States Home Page

Hundreds of incoming students make PSU home

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Hundreds of students are taking the first steps on their newest adventure. Students are filling the halls at Pittsburg State University. Some have been slowly moving in since August 5th, but an estimated 600 students moved-in today, making up the roughly 1,000 expected to live on campus for the coming year. While […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
Four States Home Page

Missouri Southern Lions are ready for classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s freshman made their choice official this afternoon. MSSU held its Annual Freshman Convocation at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center for the class of 2027. With around 600 new lions joining the pride, these freshman are learning everything they need to know before class starts on Monday. The tradition helps […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Joplin’s very own board gaming group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something for all the fans of board games. There’s a group in Joplin dedicated to board game lovers – or anyone who wants to meet new people in a relaxed setting. Group members got together this afternoon at “Bookhouse Cinema” in Joplin – where members got 15% off their food and […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

First Responders thanked for service in Sheldon

SHELDON, Mo. — Area first responders are being thanked for their service. The 5th Annual Appreciation Event for first responders returned to the Lodge of Hope in Sheldon this afternoon. Throughout the day Peterson’s Outdoor Ministries and 360 Auto Service treated first responders and their families to food, music and activities. Some tried their hands […]
SHELDON, MO
Four States Home Page

Preserving local African American heritage

DIAMOND, Mo. — African American heritage is being preserved all across the Ozark region. That’s thanks to “The State Historical Society of Missouri” and the grant program, “Missouri Humanities.” They have been collecting documents, photos and stories from families and individuals with roots in the Ozarks. The SHSMO then takes the photos and documents and […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

SEK learns story behind Arma Homecoming

FRANKLIN, Ks. — Southeast Kansas is learning about one of its longest standing traditions. The Miner’s Hall Museum opened its doors for a special presentation called “Coming Home.” It focused on the three families behind Arma’s Homecoming. Five sons from each the Kovacic, Kmetz and the Varsolona families left Arma to fight in World War […]
ARMA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Over 100 students receive back-to-school haircuts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local students are heading back to school in style after today’s community give back. Pink Homes held their 2nd Annual Back-to-School Give Back at Salon 529 in downtown Joplin. Flat branch Home Loans and Celebration Church also joined in the fun to sponsor the event. Over 100 kids and their families gathered […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

750 local kids receive free backpacks and haircuts

PITTSBURG, Kans. — You could call it the last bit of “fun in the summer sun” for kids in Pittsburg. This evening (8/15), Victory Life Church held a back-to-school event at Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park. Over 750 parents pre-registered their kids for a free backpack, complete with school supplies. They also received a free hair cut […]
Four States Home Page

Thousands of four-legged animals invade downtown

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin. The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs. This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.” However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Late night uprising inside the Ottawa County Jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail Monday evening (8/22), after several inmates there started a disturbance and began destroying property. Ottawa County Sheriff, David Dean said last night’s unrest began when inmates started to act out of frustration over the loss of outside communications, which was due to […]
Four States Home Page

Non-profit helps prepare students for upcoming school year

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A organization is making sure every student is starting the school year prepared. Today was the annual School Supplies Distribution for Bright Futures – Carl Junction. Volunteers spent the afternoon providing in-need families with backpacks, pens and anything else they may need before the school year starts on August 22nd. Bright […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Four States Home Page

Miami city parks adds pickleball courts

MIAMI, Okla. – Miami city leaders spent $35,000 renovating the community’s tennis courts and adding pickleball courts. Located at 200 5th Avenue NE the court is used by the Miami High School Tennis teams and is open for public use, said Melinda Stotts, city communications manager. The City of Miami’s Parks and Public Works crews […]
MIAMI, OK
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy