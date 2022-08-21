Homeless man charged in stabbing at Ewert Park in Joplin

Man arrested and charged with stabbing a woman at Joplin’s Ewert Park in the early morning hours of Friday, August 19, 2022. Nathanial Steward, 23, is listed as homeless. He was arrested hours later on the corner of 7th and School which is the SE corner of Ewert Park.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The early morning hours of Friday reports of a female stabbed at Ewert Park alerted authorities.

“Officers responded and located one adult female victim who was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. She is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.” – Sgt Andy Blair

KOAM’s Shannon Becker arrived just as EMS was loading the victim into a METS ambulance.

Joplin Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Deputies were observed around the park detaining and questioning individuals. After searching the area no suspect was located.

Sgt Andy Blair states in a media release, later Friday just before 9:30 a.m., “Officers located the suspect near the area of 7th Street and School Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.”

The corner of 7th and School is the SE corner of the same park where the stabbing occurred.

Nathanial Seward, 31 has been charged in Jasper County:

Assault 1st Degree Or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim { Felony A RSMo: 565.050 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

He is being held at this time with no bond.

EWERT PARK STABBING JULY 4, 2021

Last summer July 4, 2021, at Ewert Park a homeless man stabbed another man. That victim did not die. Joe Guevara, 31, pleaded Guilty this week in Jasper County Court. He was sentenced 11 years prison. Click 👉🏽 here for the story.

Last summer July 4, 2021, at Ewert Park a homeless man stabbed another man. That victim did not die. Joe Guevara, 31, pleaded Guilty this week in Jasper County Court. He was sentenced 11 years prison.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.