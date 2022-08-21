Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.

In honor of Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday anniversary on August 24, there will be beach and ocean competitions at Queens Surf on Kuhio Beach.

This fest is an eight-day long competition from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Duke Kahanamoko won six Olympic medals, was recognized as the world’s fastest swimmer and is known as the “Father of International Surfing.”

For a full rundown of events that will be happening, head over to their website.