Waverly, TN

Waverly Central football returns home, while two highly-touted QBs battle in Week 1

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray.

Week 1 of the Tennessee high school football season kicked off Thursday and Friday.

Waverly Central High School's football team returned home Friday for the first time since the deadly flooding in the area one year ago. Columnist Gentry Estes penned a story from the scene on an emotional night. It is must-read.

MBA's Marcel Reed (Ole Miss commit) and Ravenwood's Chris Parson (Mississippi State commit) faced off Friday, with MBA steamrolling to a 46-20 victory. Ole Miss' QB commit, who was 13-of-15 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns, bested his future college rival.

The Tennessean will have extensive coverage on Friday nights all season long, including stories, highlights, top performers

Our in-depth reporting on your favorite teams is made possible through subscriber support.

📱 And download our app! You can personalize it to the news and stories you want to read, whether that be continuing coverage of high school sports or business and real estate.

Comments / 0

