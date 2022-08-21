ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Douglas Neckers: How could Rushdie attack happen in such an idyllic place?

By Douglas Neckers
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUrf3_0hPFywHS00

I’ve been going to wonderful and stimulating programs, from lectures to concerts, at Chautauqua Institution almost my entire life. There are few places more peaceful or beautiful, and while it is nestled on 2,000 acres in southwest New York State it is far closer to Toledo — 250 miles — than to New York City.

So you can imagine my shock and horror when I learned that a famous author and naturalized American citizen, Salman Rushdie, had been attacked and severely injured in an apparent assassination attempt at Chautauqua.

Mr. Rushdie, author of the famous and controversial 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses," was repeatedly savagely stabbed on stage in the Chautauqua amphitheater Aug. 12, just as he was about to speak. As I write this, doctors say the 75-year-old author is likely to live, but may lose one eye and has other severe injuries.

But how could this happen at that beautiful intellectual place which has been nestled around Chautauqua Lake for a century and a half? There are few more idyllic places. Amish farms surround the grounds and farmers market their produce at or near the Institution most of the summer. There are usually more Amish buggies on the roads coming to the expressway than cars.

The home of famous editor Horace Greeley, (Go west, young man, go west!) is still on a dirt road 20 miles south of the Institution. Though the wolves that targeted his father’s sheep are long gone, the place otherwise looks like it must have in the 19th century, when Horace walked 50 miles from Lake Erie to get there.

Chautauqua never worried much about security; according to CNN, the Institution’s leadership had rejected recommendations for basic security measures, including bag checks and metal detectors, fearing that would change the culture at the institution.

Well, the culture now has been changed, probably forever. In retrospect, Chautauqua probably should have known better. Satanic Verses was been described as a work of “magical realism,” and it caused huge controversy among some Muslims, who accused it of blasphemy and mocking their faith. Things got worse in 1989, when the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Supreme Leader, issued a fatwa against the writer.

Several assassination attempts were thwarted, and he spent a decade closely guarded and protected by the British government. For a while, things seemed to die down. But in 2017, the current Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei, reaffirmed the death sentence against Mr. Rushdie. We do not yet know exactly what motivated the would-be assassin, a 24-year-old Muslim from New Jersey.

But we probably can guess.

And so the barbarity of our current world was brought to a place where presidents have before stood. Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave his "I Hate War" speech at Chautauqua, and the unquenchable Eleanor Roosevelt spoke here often. Thomas Edison spent summers here in the 1920s and married the youngest daughter of the cofounder of it all, inventor Lewis Miller.

But beyond all that, Chautauqua had and has an importance all its own. By bringing speakers that address the world’s most critical issues, Chautauquans hear the voices of the real decision-makers — not their voices translated through editors, announcers and other media pipelines.

This is an incredibly important mission, and the Institution must not let a single assassin’s misguided acts silence those invited to its stage. Its programs must go on, because the First Amendment to the Constitution ensures freedom of speech and those chosen to speak freely at Chautauqua are so important.

Chautauqua is, however, unlike America in another way: There are more poets here than pistols. For nine weeks during the summer the Institution bustles and hums and thrives as a world of intellects that come to share their thinking.

And bizarrely, this assassin used a knife, an even more heinous and ugly route to murder. So what happens now? The world has been brought to Chautauqua. Chautauqua cannot ignore it. But it cannot let it poison its environment of peace and thought either. When this atrocity, the first in the institution’s history happened, Michael Hill, Chautauqua’s current president, said:

“We were founded to bring people together in community to learn, and in doing so, create solutions through actions to develop actions, to develop empathy and to take on intractable problems … now, we’re called to take on fear, and the worst of all human traits — hate.”

I have no doubt Chautauqua will carry on. It must, because it is one of the few centers left where people can speak freely left. Besides, Chautauqua has an exceptional role model — the Senate of the United States on Jan. 6, 2021.

So the Chautauqua of cofounder Bishop John Heyl Vincent and Thomas Edison will continue to bring poetry to a nation. Chautauqua will stand with the majority of Americans who do not believe in the minority rule of manipulated governments infecting so many states today.

It, and we who support it will believe there’s a genius in a Beethoven that is such that a great chorus singing the "Ode to Joy" from his 9th Symphony brings much more blast to the human soul than any nuclear weapon.

Somehow, Chautauqua and those who nurture it will find solutions through action. I am convinced that the poets here will beat pistols and the learned will lean on their morals and principles to carry on.

— Douglas Neckers is an organic chemist, the McMaster distinguished professor emeritus and the founder of the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University, and a former board chair of the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, N.Y

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnymedia.net

It’s Always Someone Else’s Fault

MAGA tears are flowing across WNY today as Carl Paladino loses the NY23 Primary to NYS Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy. In true MAGAt fashion, perennial Carl Paladino supporter Rus Thompson is officially swearing off Donald Trump for not endorsing Carl and personally blaming him for Carl’s defeat. If only...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Horace Greeley
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie to set sail next week

The great celebration of our rich maritime history is set to sail next week. This event is expected to bring in a treasure chest full of money to the area. Tall Ships Festival starts here in Erie this upcoming week. Organizers are excited to welcome visitors into the city. Tall Ships is held once every […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Chautauqua Institution#American#Amish
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Native Plant Sale Scheduled for August 27th

On Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 2pm, Chautauqua Marina and the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy will be co-hosting a native plant sale, with proceeds benefitting CWC and Chautauqua Lake! A variety of native plants will be available for purchase from local vendors including Amanda’s Garden, Royal Fern Nursery, Turnbull Nursery and Hickory Hurst Farm. CWC Conservationist Carol Markham will be on hand to answer questions about native plant selection and native garden design. Admission is free, and no rsvps are needed. The event will be held rain or shine at Chautauqua Marina, located at 104 West Lake Road (Rt 394) in Mayville. Guided educational lakeside buffer walks will also be offered, weather permitting. Fall is a great time to plant, and native plants can often be difficult to find locally, making this event a great opportunity for one-stop shopping for plants that are native to our area.
yourdailylocal.com

Fungus Having an Impact on Conifer Trees in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National Forest is experiencing needle cast and needle blight with some of its conifer trees, Allegheny National Forest Representative Cecile Stetler explained during Tuesday’s City of Warren Street Landscape meeting. Needle cast and needle blight is simply a fungal disease of spruce trees...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at CelebrateErie, Vows to Block Police Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade because she was not allowed in to the sponsor reception at CelebrateErie. This weekend was the first year the reception on the steps of the Erie Art Museum was only for sponsors who make CelebrateErie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision in 2019.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Local SPCAs seeing influx of pets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped there by their owners due to financial hardships they had been facing. On Tuesday morning, someone dropped off five Yorkies because they just went...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy