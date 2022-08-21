Michael Peña offered a comment on his possible return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Phase Zero's Brandon Davis asked the actor about his MCU status during an interview for Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters. Basically, like most Marvel alumni, he's been sworn to secrecy one way or the other. "I don't even know why people ask," Peña joked. It's understandable in this case. So much is still unknown about Ant-Man's next adventure into the Quantum Realm. San Diego Comic-Con this year featured a trailer for all those in attendance. But, on the whole, all fans really know is Jonathan Majors is menacing as Kang the Conqueror. Scott Lang has been busy writing books about the time heist. And, of course, that MODOK is in the movie as the footage revealed. Will we see Luis step up to help Ant-Man again? Only time will tell.

