Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Seton Hall-Iona game is off, and not coming back anytime soon
When Iona visited Seton Hall at the Prudential Center back in November 2020, the Pirates beat up on the Gaels in Rick Pitino’s debut at the MAAC school. The final score was 86-64.
Watch LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend (for free)
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J.’s world-class hurdler Sydney McLaughlin is mulling a big career change
Sydney McLaughlin keeps going. The Dunellen, N.J. native and world track star isn’t done making history. And she just might start exploring new events. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Someone screwed up Port Richmond’s football field and now they are covering it up (letter to the editor)
In regards to the New York City School Construction Authority board’s response to an original article written (about the big delay with Port Richmond High School’s football field and athletic complex), we are aware that the turf at the field is the baseball turf. Knowing that the football...
News 12
Princeton Review ranks Stony Brook University, Hofstra, Webb Institute among best colleges
A new Princeton Review has named Stony Brook University, Hofstra and the United States Merchant Marine Academy among the nation's best colleges. The Princeton Review's 2023 edition also included Webb Institute in Glen Cove. The school was founded by William Webb, a shipbuilder, entrepreneur and philanthropist in 1889. The campus is at a sprawling estate of what was Herbert Pratt's Gold Coast mansion.
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
RELATED PEOPLE
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Queens owner determined to rebuild after Jamaican restaurant destroyed by fire
The owner of Jamaican restaurant in Queens is determined to come back better than ever after a fire destroyed the popular family restaurant.
boozyburbs.com
Rooftop is Finally Open at Felina in Ridgewood
Felina, the restaurant and bar in Ridgewood, has opened it’s long awaited rooftop. The restaurant, which opened back in early 2019, has plans to open a rooftop as part of it’s original offerings. No one has to wait any longer as they’ve launched La Terrazza, which includes a...
Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston
A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
New 116th precinct comes to Queens
Since the early 1970’s, Bess DeBetham and other community members have been advocating for a new police precinct to serve Southeast Queens. After over 40 years, their efforts are finally paying off. “That was the hottest thing on our agenda, was getting the precinct,” she said. What You...
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
newarkhappening.com
PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO HOST 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAS)
NEW YORK, NY (Thursday, April 21) – MTV today announced the 2022 VMAs will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on Sunday, August 28th. Returning to New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center, this year’s show will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan-filled audience to celebrate the biggest stars in music.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
Back-to-school: Clothes and hair trends for the 2022 school year
Parents, did you save your bell bottom jeans and Trapper Keeper from the 90s? It's all coming back in style! But this year, kids are adding their personal touch.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
Flashbak
A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s
Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
Comments / 0