FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
Friends of Putin Critic Found Dead in D.C. Blast Suicide Theory
Ten days after the sudden death of an outspoken Kremlin critic in Washington, D.C., was deemed a “suicide” in the press, friends of Dan Rapoport fear there are nefarious forces at play to make sure the truth stays buried. Rapoport, 52, was found dead in front of a...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
