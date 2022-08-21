ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

There's a 'she' on Abilene City Council, so why debate updating 'he-only' charter wording?

By Our view
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

At Thursday's specially-called meeting of the Abilene City Council, a speaker challenged the updating of male-centric language from 60 years ago.

To say council was surprised would be a grand understatement. The meeting was to put six amendments to the city's charter before voters Nov. 8. It was expected to be short.

But it wasn't.

The speaker's assertion was that there was some sort of suspicious plan afoot . Why did we need to change wording in hard-to-find documents?

The irony was as thick as the sudden tension in council chambers.

The speaker is part of the same group that went on a scavenger hunt of sorts that turned up a book in the Abilene Public Library that had been on a shelf for 17 months and never checked out. Yet, "Lets Talk About It" became the book everyone was talking about. A librarygate was born.

The group insists it was justified in spotlighting this book, and noting others they deem inappropriate, because they found it where children could find it. That, however, has been disputed.

Yet, the group said the City Council was not justified in changing words that referred only to men - "councilmen" and "he."

Sixty years ago, it was all men in city leadership positions. Reporter-News files show photos of men with closely cropped hair, dark suits and ties with white shirts and Buddy Holly-style black-framed glasses - if they wore them.

That was the world in 1962. The recent movie "Hidden Figures" showcased the work at NASA of three Black women who put brain power into the early space program. In particular, Katherine G. Johnson's work got John Glenn into orbit and back to Earth safely. Yet, no credit was given, though the astronaut acknowledged he trusted Johnson with his life.

That was 1962.

This was the era when leaders in the Abilene school district were choosing the names of Confederate leaders for elementary schools. Many believe that was pushback to integration, change that dragged for years in Abilene.

Those schools got new names in 2021, a change that was needed.

And a change in charter language was needed.

The council simply wanted to bring wording into the 21st century. After all, a woman, Donna Albus, was sitting right there. There have been 10 women elected to the council since 1962 - the first was Kathy Webster in 1977, as well as minorities, including our first Black mayor.

This protest group is driven by fear. Their concern about the explicitness of "Let's Talk About It" is legitimate. City Manager Robert Hanna expressed doubt that it should be in our library, and Councilman Lynn Beard agrees.

But there is more to this. This group has an agenda. This change in city document language, they fear, opens the door to a battle over pronouns in the current Gender War. Soon, the city will be recognizing people this group doesn't want to recognize.

Albus and Beard were vocal in their reaction to the group's protest. Albus in particular, as a councilwoman and not a councilman.

Council members recently have been attacked for taking moderate stances - the with-us-or-against-us mentally has crept from the national scene to local government. To put the weight of killing babies on these folks because they chose to bring a "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance to a vote in November is more than unfair.

The protesting group believes they represent the majority in Abilene. We hope not, nor do we believe that is true.

They have gone beyond making their points. They have created public spectacles rather than working calmly through protocols that are in place. This goes for books in school libraries, as well as other issues.

Let's move forward and spend our time on operating the city in an efficient, frugal and community-wide effort rather than demanding the City Council go to extremes.

Women on council

There have been 10 women elected to the Abilene City Council since the first, Kathy Webster, in 1977. Two women have served on the council at the same time. Interestingly, five of the women occupied the south-side Place 6 seat, almost in succession from 1977-2015 (Harold Nixon was the lone male elected during the span). There has not been a woman elected mayor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wBcx_0hPFwgu000

1977 - Kathy Webster

1982 - Billye C. Proctor

1985 - Betty Ray

1989 - Liz Herrera

1995 - Kay Alexander

1996 - Carol Martinez

2004 - Laura Moore

2006 - Celia Davis (to finish unexpired term)

2010 - Kellie Miller

2017 - Donna Albus

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: There's a 'she' on Abilene City Council, so why debate updating 'he-only' charter wording?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted in Lubbock arrested at Abilene Walmart, takes officer’s weapon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched...
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Nolan County looking for runaway juvenile

SAN ANGELO, Texas UPDATE 8/24/22— Samantha Soto has been located and reunited with her parents. SAN ANGELO, Texas 8/23/22 — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile. Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
abilenescene.com

Abilene Influencer: Talan Cobb

August 10, 2021, should have been one of the happiest days in Talan Cobb’s life, and it was to an extent. That day, Talan was introduced as the new market president for the West Central Texas region of Big Brothers Big Sisters. There was plenty of joy the day Talan was introduced, but it was mixed with a fair share of sadness. She was stepping into the position that had been held since August 2016 by her and her husband’s friend, Mark Rogers, who was tragically killed in a car accident on March 13, 2021.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanna
BigCountryHomepage

6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuary City#The Abilene City Council#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy