Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-20-23-28-29

(four, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

