Gaffney falls to South Pointe 47-26 in battle of reigning state champions

Our Fox Sports Spartanburg Player of the Week for Week Zero of the 2022 season is Dorman Running Back Demarius Foster. In Dorman’s win over Greenville Friday night, Foster carried the ball 20 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns. With Foster leading the rushing attack the Cavaliers ran away with a 53-28 win against the Greenville Red Raiders to start the Dustin Curtis Era off in style at Dorman. Foster had long touchdown runs and was almost untouchable.

ROEBUCK, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO