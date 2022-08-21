Gaffney falls to South Pointe 47-26 in battle of reigning state champions
Rock Hill –
In a battle of reigning state champions, 5A Gaffney lost to 4A South Pointe 47-26 Saturday night at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill.
The Indians fell behind 23-0 in the first half and despite a 4th quarter rally, never got within single digits the rest of the way
