Rock Hill, SC

Gaffney falls to South Pointe 47-26 in battle of reigning state champions

By Todd Summers
 4 days ago

Rock Hill –

In a battle of reigning state champions, 5A Gaffney lost to 4A South Pointe 47-26 Saturday night at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill.

The Indians fell behind 23-0 in the first half and despite a 4th quarter rally, never got within single digits the rest of the way

