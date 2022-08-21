ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Hermits Peak Fire update 2022-08-21

New Mexico Incident News
 4 days ago
Aiir curtain burner deployed to remove slash 08-19

Last updated: Sat, 20 Aug 2022 20:31:48

Incident is 98% contained.

  

Summary:  The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a result of the Las Dispensas prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.   Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary.  It was declared a wildfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Named the Hermits Peak Fire, the wildfire began approximately 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, NM at the base of Hermits Peak in the Pecos Wilderness. The Hermits Peak Fire is in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain that poses challenges for firefighter access. 

The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover fire, also called a sleeper fire, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are managed as one fire. An increase in crews, engines, and heavy equipment have arrived to support and strengthen fire suppression repair efforts, mitigate impacts from flooding and reenforce existing containment lines. Working hand in hand with private landowners, fire crews are fixing fences, repairing roads, seeding, chipping, and removing vegetation with great perseverance and fortitude. As additional requests are received, crews continue to respond wherever needs are identified.

PUBLIC INFORMATION AND DISASTER RESOURCES

Debris Removal from Floods or Burned Property

Emergency Operations Center

800-432-2080

Questions on hazardous waste /debris

Michael Bowers-NM contact

EPA

And NM Environmental Dept.

505-629-6302

1-703-284-8212 EST 1-800-887-6063 EST

Asbestos Hotline –      1-800-368-5888 EST

New Mexico Environmental Dept. 505-827-2855

Emergency Loss of Access to Primary Residence

County Emergency Manager or County Sheriff’s Office

Mora County

575-447-0161

San Miguel

505-425-6190 Office #

505-429-6805 Cell #

Emergency Stabilization of Federal Lands

Burned Area Emergency Response Team

520-906-2159

Requests to Repair Damage to Property Associated with Fire Suppression Effort

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team Suppression Repair Survey Form

English: 720-417-8048

Spanish: 505-398-3889

General Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Information

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team

505-356-2636

Public Assistance (food, shelter, low interest loans, etc.)

FEMA

1-800-621-3362

Help with Insurance Claims

Office of Superintendent of Insurance

1-833-485-1336

Issues with Electric or Utilities

Mora San Miguel Electric Coop

1-505-429-4463 or     1-575-383-4270

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Santa Fe National Forest

1-505-438-5300

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Carson National Forest

1-575-758-6200

Restoration of commercial grazing land/fencing

USDA Farm Service Agency

(505) 425-3594 ext 2

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Wood cut and stacked along Pot Creek Road
Piles of Firewood near Angel Fire
Rio Santa Barbara 08-16
Processing and decking suppression repair 08-18
Excavator building water bar on Llano line 08-16
Fuelwood processed on site for future distribution
Crews work to deck and remove salvable timber.
Decked logs awaiting processing near Angel Fire
Suppression clean up 08/14 - Dozer line repair
Suppression clean up 08/14 - stacked wood.
Debris along Pott Creek Road after suppression.

KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
KOAT 7

U.S. Highway 180 collapses after flooding damages roadway

SILVER CITY, N.M. — U.S. Highway 180 remains closed after flooding caused part of the roadway to collapse. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the roadway outside of a bridge on U.S. 180 was undermined when extreme flooding went through the area. The collapse happened on Wednesday.
SILVER CITY, NM
Farmington Local News

Fall Events are On The Way!

“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns

Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
NBC News

Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
UTAH STATE
KOAT 7

Las Vegas down to around 30 days of water

The city of Las Vegas is still in a water crisis. KOAT first brought you this story last month when the city said they had about 50 days of water left. The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, said that as of Aug. 21, the city has just over 30 days of essential water left. This is all because of the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Daily storm chances continue this week

Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue this week, especially for the western and central parts of New Mexico. Eastern New Mexico will see a break from the rain and heavy rainfall this past weekend. Drier weather finally gave southeastern New Mexico a break from heavy rainfall Monday, while...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
New Mexico Incident News

