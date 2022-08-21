ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-21

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQnh1_0hPFpMC700
Moose Fire Smoke Report August 20

Last updated: Sat, 20 Aug 2022 22:02:42

Incident is 34% contained.

ADVISORY Operations has determined the need to conduct tactical firing operations along the Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek through the evening to hold the fire north east of Panther Creek.  Road guards and pilot cars will be in place to provide for public and fire personnel safety.  Delays are expected to be up to 4 hours or less. The closure will be necessary for crews to safely work. Firefighters will work to reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.Salmon River Road remains closed due to unsafe travel conditions caused by debris (including large boulders and trees) that continue to be deposited on the road. For more fire information, call 208-742-6690.

 

Fire History:  The Moose Fire began on Sunday, July 17, 2022, due to an escaped campfire. It is located off the bank of Salmon River near the headwaters of Little Moose Creek on the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The fire quickly grew to 1,532 acres that day and made a significant run the following day on July 18, 2022, growing to 10,750 acres. The fire continues to impact residents and recreationists with persistent smoke and restricted recreation access.

On August 15, 2022, the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek was closed to the public due to increased fire activity hazards, including rolling material such as large rocks and logs and other debris. This closure caused recreationists to travel an alternative route for Salmon River boating access at the Corn Creek Boat Launch until will stay closed until further notice. The alternate adds two additional hours round trip for boat shuttles. As the fire approached Panther Creek Road to the west, temporary road closures were implemented on August 20, resulting in up to 4-hour delays for boating access.

The fire is predominately in mixed conifers at higher elevations and burning in grass and shrubs at lower elevations. Fire managers are using strategies to protect private property and natural resources, provide public and firefighter safety and strengthen relationships with the community and partners.

Fire managers expect the fire to burn until sustained lower temperatures, shorter burning periods, increased relative humidity, shorter sunlight duration, and significant moisture are present.

 On Tuesday, August 16th, the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Moose Fire. 

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dbIm_0hPFpMC700
Moose Fire Smoke Report August 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj1C8_0hPFpMC700
Moose Fire August 18 Smoke Report
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfcAS_0hPFpMC700
Moose Fire Southern Perimeter on August 16, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcVAv_0hPFpMC700
Bucket drop in Bird Creek (Mike DeFries)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIsjG_0hPFpMC700
Structure Protection in Shoup (B. Scott)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itP6p_0hPFpMC700
Pine Creek Ranch 08/11 (N.Carpenter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmRnt_0hPFpMC700
Helicopter with a load of retardant (M.Defries)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRPI1_0hPFpMC700
Helicopter over the Salmon River (Dudley)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhQRA_0hPFpMC700
Tuesday August 9 Community Meeting Flyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yBgL_0hPFpMC700
Progression Map for Monday, August 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m70zr_0hPFpMC700
Chasing Spot Fires, (McMillian)

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kmvt

Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoup, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire History#Salmon River#Shrubs#Boating#Moose Fire Smoke Report#Rol
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)

In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
OREGON STATE
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
psuvanguard.com

Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only

It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

248
Followers
108
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy