Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-21

Incident is 34% contained.

ADVISORY Operations has determined the need to conduct tactical firing operations along the Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek through the evening to hold the fire north east of Panther Creek. Road guards and pilot cars will be in place to provide for public and fire personnel safety. Delays are expected to be up to 4 hours or less. The closure will be necessary for crews to safely work. Firefighters will work to reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.Salmon River Road remains closed due to unsafe travel conditions caused by debris (including large boulders and trees) that continue to be deposited on the road. For more fire information, call 208-742-6690.

Fire History: The Moose Fire began on Sunday, July 17, 2022, due to an escaped campfire. It is located off the bank of Salmon River near the headwaters of Little Moose Creek on the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The fire quickly grew to 1,532 acres that day and made a significant run the following day on July 18, 2022, growing to 10,750 acres. The fire continues to impact residents and recreationists with persistent smoke and restricted recreation access.

On August 15, 2022, the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek was closed to the public due to increased fire activity hazards, including rolling material such as large rocks and logs and other debris. This closure caused recreationists to travel an alternative route for Salmon River boating access at the Corn Creek Boat Launch until will stay closed until further notice. The alternate adds two additional hours round trip for boat shuttles. As the fire approached Panther Creek Road to the west, temporary road closures were implemented on August 20, resulting in up to 4-hour delays for boating access.

The fire is predominately in mixed conifers at higher elevations and burning in grass and shrubs at lower elevations. Fire managers are using strategies to protect private property and natural resources, provide public and firefighter safety and strengthen relationships with the community and partners.

Fire managers expect the fire to burn until sustained lower temperatures, shorter burning periods, increased relative humidity, shorter sunlight duration, and significant moisture are present.

On Tuesday, August 16th, the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Moose Fire.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

