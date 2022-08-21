Car Crash near Nebraska Avenue Left One Dead and One Injured. The incident happened on August 20th, just after 2:00 a.m.,. According to the California Highway Patrol, they started receiving reports just after 2:00 a.m., on Avenue 424, just outside of the city of Dinuba. According to reports, Garza was...

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO