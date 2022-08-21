Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
L.A. Weekly
Raymond Garza Killed in Train Collision on Avenue 424 [Tulare County, CA]
Car Crash near Nebraska Avenue Left One Dead and One Injured. The incident happened on August 20th, just after 2:00 a.m.,. According to the California Highway Patrol, they started receiving reports just after 2:00 a.m., on Avenue 424, just outside of the city of Dinuba. According to reports, Garza was...
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
KMPH.com
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
2 arrested after armed robbery outside Reedley bank, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery outside of a bank led to a car chase throughout Fresno County, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo Bank in Reedley after a woman called 911 to report […]
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
KMPH.com
Huron woman dies of accidental gunshot wound, one suspect is reserve police officer
TULARE, Calif. — A Huron woman is dead after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the chest on Friday in the 1500 block of Cottonwood in Tulare. According to Tulare Police, just before 12 Noon on August 19, a call came into the Tulare Police Dispatch Center of a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The caller describing the shooting as accidental.
KMPH.com
Volunteer divers who found missing teen near Truckee will search for missing Selma woman
Volunteer divers with Adventures with Purpose located the vehicle belonging to 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. The teen went missing on Aug. 6th after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground. On Sunday, the volunteer divers used sonar to locate Kiely's vehicle submerged 14 feet below the surface of Prosser...
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
CHP dog team seizes a large amount of crystal meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities. Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in […]
KMJ
500 Lbs. Of Meth Found During Traffic Stop, One Of The Largest CHP Bust To Date
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol conducted several traffic stops and arrested multiple suspects leading to what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts to date. The CHP says 500 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop near Highway 99, north of 7th...
