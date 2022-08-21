ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
COARSEGOLD, CA
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
FRIANT, CA
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Huron woman dies of accidental gunshot wound, one suspect is reserve police officer

TULARE, Calif. — A Huron woman is dead after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the chest on Friday in the 1500 block of Cottonwood in Tulare. According to Tulare Police, just before 12 Noon on August 19, a call came into the Tulare Police Dispatch Center of a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The caller describing the shooting as accidental.
TULARE, CA
CHP dog team seizes a large amount of crystal meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities. Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

