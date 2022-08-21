ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Family of West Philadelphia hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to come forward

By Katie Katro via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4ztr_0hPFbA6T00

A West Philadelphia family is pleading for justice in the search for a hit-and-run driver.

It has now been a month since Zerina Grisby, 29, was struck near the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The mother underwent 18 surgeries and had to have her leg amputated. The driver who hit her is still on the loose.

"She's really experiencing a life trauma that she got to live with for the rest of her life," said Christine Stone, the victim's best friend.

The brother of the 29-year-old is speaking out in hopes of finding the person behind the wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTiBf_0hPFbA6T00

Zerina Grisby

"It's overwhelming. It's definitely overwhelming, but I got to be strong for her talk her through it," said Antonio Stokes, Grisby's brother.

Christine Stone said she is currently taking care of Grisby's four-year-old son. She says he hasn't seen his mom since the July 18 crash.

"That's his mom like, you know, they only got each other," said Stone.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the hit-and-run.

SEE ALSO: Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 girls, critically injures woman in West Philly

"She literally yelled out, 'Why is this happening to me?'" a good Samaritan said. "There's no excuse."

According to police, Grisby was at a neighborhood corner store with her 3-year-old son, two nieces and a friend. They were crossing the street when the crash occurred.

Grisby and her two nieces, ages 13 and 3, were hit by the vehicle.

Grisby suffered a severe injury to her leg. The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.

"Her leg was halfway off. She was bleeding to death. I guess she pushed her son out the way to save him and she got hit, but she couldn't avoid her nieces getting hit," said the victim's sister, Yahyah Gary.

Police said they're looking for a dark-colored car, possibly a Nissan, that was last seen traveling on Haverford Avenue. Nearby surveillance video captured the wanted vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHOTD_0hPFbA6T00

Philadelphia police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a crash that injured three people on July 18, 2022.

Comments / 20

Barbara Holland
3d ago

It look like they was almost on the curb as if the car went right to them. It's not like they was in the middle of the street..🙏🏽🙏🏽 for all that was hit the family and friends who will be her support. 🙏🏽 for her strength & mental during her long road to recovery.

Reply
6
Heavenly ?
3d ago

Wow that's crazy I was on a website the comments bombarded me with being dum founded about you can drive now without any DL as long as you have Insurance I been driving for 25 Yrs and more...Now I see why people are having all these car accident..😥🙏

Reply(2)
3
Who
3d ago

Not saying that she did anything wrong but people have to be more mindful and respectable of vehicles. What good is having the right of way if you're going to be almost killed. I was riding with someone and they had the green light. They just sailed through the intersection never looking left-right-left before getting into the intersection. I said you don't scan the intersection before entering. The person said I have the green light. what difference does that mean if you get broadsided.

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#West Philly#Violent Crime#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS Philly

Range Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police recovered a vehicle that may be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man riding a bicycle in critical condition. The Range Rover recovered by police has damage to its right-side windshield, bumper and mirror.The 42-year-old man who was struck remains in extremely critical condition.Meantime, police have made progress in the investigation, finding the Range Rover about a half mile from the crash site within hours of the hit-and-run.Philadelphia police confirm this Range Rover with a smashed-in windshield on the right side fits the description of the vehicle officers were searching for in connection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trenton police officer allegedly hid gang ties, planned assault on suspected informant

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have charged a Trenton police officer with conspiring with gang members.The New Jersey acting attorney general says Rudy Lopez hid his gang connections and communicated with a Latin Kings member already in prison.They are accused of planning a retaliatory assault against a suspected informant.Prosecutors say Lopez lied on his job application when he denied that he was associated with gang members."Police officers who betray their oaths erode the public's trust in law enforcement, undermining the image of the vast majority of upstanding public servants who wear the badge and risk their lives to uphold the law," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We expect our police officers to be above this kind of behavior, and those who engage in criminal conduct will be held accountable." The two-year veteran of the force is suspended without pay.
TRENTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy