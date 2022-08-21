Family of West Philadelphia hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to come forward

A West Philadelphia family is pleading for justice in the search for a hit-and-run driver.

It has now been a month since Zerina Grisby, 29, was struck near the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The mother underwent 18 surgeries and had to have her leg amputated. The driver who hit her is still on the loose.

"She's really experiencing a life trauma that she got to live with for the rest of her life," said Christine Stone, the victim's best friend.

The brother of the 29-year-old is speaking out in hopes of finding the person behind the wheel.

"It's overwhelming. It's definitely overwhelming, but I got to be strong for her talk her through it," said Antonio Stokes, Grisby's brother.

Christine Stone said she is currently taking care of Grisby's four-year-old son. She says he hasn't seen his mom since the July 18 crash.

"That's his mom like, you know, they only got each other," said Stone.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the hit-and-run.

"She literally yelled out, 'Why is this happening to me?'" a good Samaritan said. "There's no excuse."

According to police, Grisby was at a neighborhood corner store with her 3-year-old son, two nieces and a friend. They were crossing the street when the crash occurred.

Grisby and her two nieces, ages 13 and 3, were hit by the vehicle.

Grisby suffered a severe injury to her leg. The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.

"Her leg was halfway off. She was bleeding to death. I guess she pushed her son out the way to save him and she got hit, but she couldn't avoid her nieces getting hit," said the victim's sister, Yahyah Gary.

Police said they're looking for a dark-colored car, possibly a Nissan, that was last seen traveling on Haverford Avenue. Nearby surveillance video captured the wanted vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Philadelphia police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a crash that injured three people on July 18, 2022.