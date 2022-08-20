Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks edge higher as Wall Street waits for Fed speech
Stocks ticked higher as traders avoided big moves ahead of a highly anticipated speech about interest rates later this week.
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's a Pell grant? How it affects student loan forgiveness
New York (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program announced on Wednesday aims to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. But for federal Pell grant recipients, that amount is even higher: $20,000 So what exactly is a Pell grant? And why is there a special benefit for people who got one? Created by the Higher Education Act in 1965 as a way to promote access to education, federal Pell grants are special scholarships reserved for undergraduates and certain other students with the most significant financial need. The grants generally don’t need to be paid back, but they often don’t cover the full cost of college — so recipients take out additional loans.
Comments / 0