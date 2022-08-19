ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

sciotopost.com

Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash

Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH

