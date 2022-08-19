Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus police reporting more homicide suspects are teens
In 2021, there were 10 homicide suspects under the age of 18. So far in 2022, that number has increased to 15.
sciotopost.com
Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash
Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to […]
Police: 3 injured, 45 casings found after group shoots up Franklinton home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a group fired multiple gunshots at a Franklinton residence Tuesday. The incident happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Police said three victims in the kitchen were each hit in their leg and transported...
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
Police: Women stole from Old Navy at Easton three separate times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions. Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them. […]
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for missing Circleville man with schizophrenia, other medical conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a Circleville man who needs medications for several medical conditions including paranoia and schizophrenia. Deputies said Virgil Norris Johnson, 69, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Arapaho Drive in Circleville. He suffers...
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
