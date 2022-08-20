Read full article on original website
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
Woman killed in shooting on Near Eastside
A woman was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
WISH-TV
A man faced with a murder charge of 19-year-old man
MUNCIE Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man for fatally shooting a man outside of a Muncie bar. Malek Williams, 21, is faced with charges for the murder of 19-year-old Que’ Aundre Johnson in Muncie on Aug. 20. The Muncie Police Department responded to reports of a...
WISH-TV
Man shot while driving near Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot while driving near the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Ameriplex Parkway,...
Girl, 9, shot at home on Indy's northwest side
A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday on the city's northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
WISH-TV
Sheriff’s office conducts ‘Operation Watchful Eye’ Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep of sex offenders for compliance checks on the city’s near-east side Wednesday morning. Just after 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced the operation on Twitter and said it was taking place in the area of 10th and Rural Streets near Brookside Park.
Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
95.3 MNC
Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University
Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY TRUCKER KILLED
(Indianapolis, IN)--A Cambridge City truck driver was killed in a crash in central Indiana Sunday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Billy Ray Ervin was headed west on I-70 when he went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. Ervin’s semi rolled over and pinned him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were initially unable to determine why Ervin lost control. There was no indication that he had tried to brake.
Delaware County jail offers mental health and substance use coaching to inmates
Mental health and substance programs makes a difference at Delaware County Jail. Inmates say the program is needed statewide.
