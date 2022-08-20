ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

A man faced with a murder charge of 19-year-old man

MUNCIE Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man for fatally shooting a man outside of a Muncie bar. Malek Williams, 21, is faced with charges for the murder of 19-year-old Que’ Aundre Johnson in Muncie on Aug. 20. The Muncie Police Department responded to reports of a...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Man shot while driving near Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot while driving near the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Ameriplex Parkway,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ball State University#Surveillance#Muncie Police Dispatch
WTHR

Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later

KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
KOKOMO, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

CAMBRIDGE CITY TRUCKER KILLED

(Indianapolis, IN)--A Cambridge City truck driver was killed in a crash in central Indiana Sunday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Billy Ray Ervin was headed west on I-70 when he went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. Ervin’s semi rolled over and pinned him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were initially unable to determine why Ervin lost control. There was no indication that he had tried to brake.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN

